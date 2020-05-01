Brooklyn Briefing 5/1: Another Crowded Boro Park Funeral & New Open Streets

It’s Friday and the first day of May! The birds are chirping outside, but we hope you are staying indoors. Here are some new numbers as of yesterday at 1:30 p.m.:

There were 2,347 new confirmed coronavirus cases in NYC, compared to the 2,152 cases from Wednesday, bringing the total to 162,212 cases in the City. In Brooklyn, there were 616 new confirmed coronavirus cases, compared to the 636 new cases from Wednesday, bringing the total to 42,996 new cases in the borough.

There were 332 new hospitalizations in NYC, compared to the 738 new hospitalizations from Wednesday, bringing the total to 41,648 hospitalizations in NYC.

There were 284 new confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in NYC, compared to the 467 deaths from Wednesday, bringing the total to 12,571 deaths in the City, with 5,295 probable deaths. In Brooklyn, the number of deaths is 3,768.

There was another crowded funeral in Boro Park last night with no social distancing. The funeral was supposed to be a private one for the family, but 100s of mourners showed up regardless. At the funeral, a 17-year-old boy was arrested, for allegedly crossing the policing line and shoving a cop, the Daily News reported. This caused chaos.

The street inside Callahan-Kelly Park will be open to pedestrians and cyclists, and closed to cars, on Monday.

The streets adjacent to Prospect Park (Prospect Park West, Third Street, Garfield Place, and Parkside Avenue, Park Circle, and Ocean Avenue) will be open to pedestrians and cyclists, and closed to cars, on Monday, the Mayor announced.

According to Council Member Justin Brannan, the Bay Ridge and Bensonhurst farmer’s markets are coming back. There will be more information on when soon!

Several local organizations have gotten together to launch four food carts that will give out free halal iftar meals to everyone during the month of Ramadan, we reported yesterday.

MTA announced that it will close the subway system for deep-cleaning every night between 1-5 am starting on May 6th.

A 67-year-old cyclist is dead after being sideswiped by an MTA bus on Tuesday, we reported.