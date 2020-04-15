Briefing 4/15: Uptick In Domestic Violence, Remote City Council Meeting, $500k In Benefits

Happy Wednesday! It’s a bit cold outside, so please continue to stay indoors. Here are some new numbers this morning.

As of 1 p.m. yesterday, there are a total of 107,263 positive confirmed coronavirus cases in NYC. And as of 4 p.m. yesterday, coronavirus related deaths in NYC have gone up to 7,905.

The Linden Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation allegedly kept dead bodies in a room with an air conditioner with the windows opened to keep the smell from spreading, the Daily News reported.

Operation Feed Brooklyn, a local group, is feeding local hospital workers. So far, they have given out 3,500 meals and countless cups of coffee, ABC7 reported.

Have you listened to this episode of The Daily podcast? It’s about 24 hours inside the Brooklyn Hospital Center, which has been doing incredible work fighting the coronavirus.

Families of MTA workers who died from the coronavirus will get $500,000 in benefits.

NYS sees an uptick in domestic violence reports, CBS News reported. If you are in danger, please call the NYC DV hotline: 1-800-621-HOPE

The NYC Council will hold a Stated meeting next Wednesday, April 22. It will be the first remote meeting, Speaker Corey Johnson announced.

Despite the pandemic, NYC is still set to launch text-to-911 service in June, the Daily News reported.

Read this heartbreaking NY Times story about Dr. Madhvi Aya who worked long hours in Woodhull Medical Center fighting the coronavirus. Then, she caught it herself and died.

The Department of Transportation informs that the City is issuing temporary Citywide on-street parking permits to healthcare personnel working in hospitals during COVID-19, we reported.

A 30-year-old man is dead after speeding through a red light and crashing into another car, we reported yesterday.