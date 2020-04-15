Briefing 4/15: Uptick In Domestic Violence, Remote City Council Meeting, $500k In Benefits

Happy Wednesday! It’s a bit cold outside, so please continue to stay indoors. Here are some new numbers this morning.
- As of 1 p.m. yesterday, there are a total of 107,263 positive confirmed coronavirus cases in NYC. And as of 4 p.m. yesterday, coronavirus related deaths in NYC have gone up to 7,905.
- The Linden Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation allegedly kept dead bodies in a room with an air conditioner with the windows opened to keep the smell from spreading, the Daily News reported.
- Operation Feed Brooklyn, a local group, is feeding local hospital workers. So far, they have given out 3,500 meals and countless cups of coffee, ABC7 reported.
- Have you listened to this episode of The Daily podcast? It’s about 24 hours inside the Brooklyn Hospital Center, which has been doing incredible work fighting the coronavirus.
- Families of MTA workers who died from the coronavirus will get $500,000 in benefits.
- NYS sees an uptick in domestic violence reports, CBS News reported. If you are in danger, please call the NYC DV hotline: 1-800-621-HOPE
- The NYC Council will hold a Stated meeting next Wednesday, April 22. It will be the first remote meeting, Speaker Corey Johnson announced.
- Despite the pandemic, NYC is still set to launch text-to-911 service in June, the Daily News reported.
- Read this heartbreaking NY Times story about Dr. Madhvi Aya who worked long hours in Woodhull Medical Center fighting the coronavirus. Then, she caught it herself and died.
- The Department of Transportation informs that the City is issuing temporary Citywide on-street parking permits to healthcare personnel working in hospitals during COVID-19, we reported.
- A 30-year-old man is dead after speeding through a red light and crashing into another car, we reported yesterday.
Comments