Parking Permits For Healthcare Workers, Extensions For Expired City Permits

The Department of Transportation informs that the City is issuing temporary Citywide on-street parking permits to healthcare personnel working in hospitals during COVID-19. To obtain the parking permit, healthcare workers should reach out to their hospital administrators directly.

NYC DOT is extending the permit expiration for all City Parking Permits or Temporary Permits for People with Disabilities and Clergy that have expired, or will expire in 2020. You can get information and updates by calling the Parking Permits recorded information line at 718-433-3100.