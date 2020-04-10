Briefing 4/10: More Deaths In Our Community, Bodies Left In Nursing Home, SYEP Canceled

Happy Friday! There’s still a coronavirus pandemic so please stay indoors and enjoy your weekend!
- As of 5 p.m. last night, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in NYC is 87,725. In Brooklyn, the number is 23,408. There is a total of 4,778 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in NYC. In Brooklyn, the number of these deaths has gone up to 1,341.
- Jay Jankelewicz, the office manager in the philosophy department at Brooklyn College, died from the coronavirus. He was named Employee of the Month in June. According to the College, he was the backbone of the philosophy department and is “remembered for his friendliness, sense of humor, and passion for the college and its students.”
- Juliet Manragh, the human resources manager for recruitment and employee relations at Brooklyn College, also died from the coronavirus. She worked at the College for over 12 years. “Juliet played a critical role in helping to fill vacancies as well as coordinating efforts for the annual Staff Appreciation Day. She was known as a quiet and supportive colleague who went above and beyond her duties and always had a warm smile.”
- Dr. Roy Hastick, the founder of The Caribbean American Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has died. Council Member Mathieu Eugene described him as a “phenomenal leader and a distinguished presence who was dedicated to empowering and uplifting Caribbean business owners in NY.”
- The bodies of eight elderly people were reportedly left for days in the Crown Heights Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation (CHC) before the city finally picked them up on Wednesday, Kings County Politics reported.
- The Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) has been canceled for this summer, Governor Cuomo announced.
- Council Member Mark Treyger is calling for paid sick leave for private and public employees who are sick, but cannot get tested for the coronavirus, we reported.
- Drive-through testing is opening at the Sears parking lot today! Here’s some more information.
- The City lowered the time limit of hospitals holding unclaimed bodies from 30 days to 2 weeks before they are temporarily buried on Hart’s Island, Gothamist reported.
- Despite some rumors, there will be no mass burial on Randall’s Island, we reported.
