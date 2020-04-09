Drive Through Testing Facility To Open Tomorrow In Flatbush, Walk-In In Brownsville Next Week

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced five new testing facilities, of which one – a drive-through mobile testing facility – will open at the Sears Parking Lot at 2307 Beverly Road in Flatbush tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. (Its the large lot behind Kings Theater).

Next week, the state is opening a walk-in facility in Brownsville, which will be by appointment only and prioritize tests for individuals that are among the highest risk population. Residents who would like to be tested at these facilities must make an appointment by calling 888-364-3065.

The Governor is also asking all New Yorkers who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate blood. “Individuals who have recovered from the virus may have convalescent plasma in their blood, which has antibodies against the virus and could help with the development of a treatment for the virus,” more information about how to donate is available here.

“We also have a significant mental health issue that comes with what we’ve done. The isolation, the disorientation. It’s a growing problem.” Governor said in this morning’s press conference. “We have a growing problem with the number of domestic violence cases. If you need help during this highly stressful period, and I suspect more people need help than acknowledge that they need help, we have a support hotline. We have thousands of people who have volunteered to help. People should reach out and ask for it.” In NYC, please call 311 and you will be connected with help.