“Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald’s”- 630 Restaurant Jobs Open In Brooklyn

McDonald’s is planning to hire about 8,555 restaurant workers in New York this summer, of which 630 are for positions in Brooklyn.

Why the surge in employment? While it is unclear how many of these are new positions rather than re-hirings of laid-off workers, McDonald’s has implemented nearly 50 new safety procedures to protect crew and customers, including wellness and temperature checks, as well as cleaning and someone has to do it.

With summer youth employment in limbo, these jobs may provide the youth with skills and experiences they can apply at other jobs, along with the $15 minimum wage.

McDonald’s also offers tuition assistance to those it employs beyond 90 days, part of its Archways to Opportunity program:

“Eligible after just 90 days and 15 hours a week, restaurant employees can earn a high school diploma and receive $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance. Restaurant employees can also access free education and career advising services and the opportunity to learn English as a second language,” the press release informs. Their spokesperson clarified that these are all hires for 2020 – not seasonal or temporary jobs.

To apply: