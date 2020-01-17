“Affordable” Housing Lottery Now Open at Site of Former Vitagraph Studios

MIDWOOD — A historic film site in Midwood bought in 2014 is now a luxury residence, The Vitagraph, with 91 affordable units up for a housing lottery.

In 2014, we reported the purchase of the old Vitagraph studios site at 1277 East 14th Street in Midwood, which was a leading silent film company founded in 1897. It was purchased by Warner Brothers in 1925, and later NBC. The former Vitagraph facility was repurposed by Yeshiva University in 1967 and most recently was the site of the Shulamith School for Girls.

The property sold in July 2014 for $20 million to Hampshire Properties, a Midwood-based manager and developer of residential and commercial properties across the nation. They manage several properties in Midwood, Sheepshead Bay, and Manhattan Beach, among others.

The historic smokestack from Vitagraph lived on at the new development, continuing to remind the community of Midwood’s cinematic past, The Vitagraph confirmed.

The new luxury 8-story building boasts 302 apartments. The apartments range from one-bedrooms from $2,354 to three-bedrooms for $3,452. Among amenities, the modern residency has a rooftop, a courtyard, a playground, a children’s playroom, business center, fitness center, Amazon Hub lockers, bike storage, on-site parking garage, attended lobby, card-operated laundry room, and Wi-Fi.

While they did not have their official launch, a leasing representative told Bklyner, they are already pre-leasing apartments in the complete building and have people already living in it.

The affordable housing lottery will be available for 91 units at 130% of Area Median Income:

45 one-bedroom apartments with a monthly rent of $2,346 for families of one making $80,435-$97,110, families of two up to $111,020, and families of three up to $124,930.

46 two-bedroom apartments with a monthly rent of $2,830 for families of two making $97,029-111,020, up to families of five making no more than $149,890.

Rent includes cooking gas and hot water, however, tenants are responsible for electricity (Heat/AC). According to data released by the New York Department of Housing Preservation, while the number of “affordable” units being built in New York is rising, the housing might not necessarily be affordable to average local families. Applications are due March 24, 2020. To apply and learn more, visit here.

We reached out to The Vitagraph for comment on affordability and preservation of the neighborhood’s history but have not received a response in time for publication.