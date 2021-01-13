Affordable Housing

Affordable Housing Lotteries Open Now

Salma Elazab|

Here are the current applications open for the affordable housing lottery in Brooklyn. While most are not much less expensive than market-rate housing, there are a few worth applying to. To apply please click here

885 Rogers Plaza, Flatbush via HPD Listing

885 Rogers Plaza, Flatbush – 105 units available

  • One free month of rent can be applied to the lease. 
  • Apartments are pet friendly. 
  • The building has an elevator, gym, rooftop terrace, and laundry rooms that are shared among tenants. 
  • Three units, studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom, are available at 130% AMI (area median income). 
  • The minimum eligible income for application is $61,715. 
  • Monthly rent for a studio starts at $1,800. 
  • There are 105 units available for rent. 
  • The lottery ends on February 5th. 
387 Bleecker Street, Bushwick via HPD Listing

387 Bleecker Street, Bushwick / Williamsburg – 21 units available

  • The building has an accessible entrance, an elevator, and a rooftop terrace. 
  • Washers and dryers are in the unit. 
  • Only two-bedroom apartments are now available at $2,436 rent a month. 
  • Units are available at 130% AMI. 
  • The minimum income for application is $83, 520 for a two-bedroom apartment. 
  • There are 21 units available for rent. 
  • The lottery ends on February 4th. 
648 Midwood Street via HPD Listing

648 Midwood Street, Flatbush – 11 units

  • The building has an accessible entrance, a rooftop terrace, and high-end finishes. 
  • Washers and dryers are in unit. 
  • One-bedroom and two-bedroom units are available at 130% AMI. 
  • The minimum income for application is $76,835. 
  • One-bedroom apartments cost $2,241 a month. 
  • There are 11 units available for rent. 
  • The lottery ends on February 2nd. 
Van Dyke III via HPD Listing

405 Dumont Avenue, aka Van Dyke III in East New York – 434 units

  • The building has an accessible entrance, elevator, gym, children’s playroom, outdoor and rooftop terrace, and shared laundry rooms. 
  • Studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units are available at 30%, 40%, 50%, and 60% AMI. 
  • The minimum income for application is $15,086. 
  • Monthly rent for studios starts at $367 a month and for a three-bedroom unit at $658 a month. 
  • There are 434 units available for rent. 
  • The lottery ends on February 1st. 
1488, New York Avenue, East Flatbush via HPD Listing

1488, New York Avenue, East Flatbush – 232 units

  • These units are reserved for seniors aged 62 and up. 
  • The building is pet friendly, has an elevator, accessible entrance, an outdoor terrace, shared laundry rooms, and a community center. 
  • Studio apartments are available for up to two people at 50% AMI. 
  • There are 232 units available for rent. 
  • The lottery ends on January 28th. 

881 Erksine Street, aka Fountain Seaview B3. East NY – 378 units.

  • The building has an elevator, outdoor areas, assigned parking spaces, and shared laundry rooms. We wrote about other buildings in this development, and what it’s like living there
  • Studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units are available at 30%, 40%, and 60% AMI. 
  • The minimum income for application is $13,543. 
  • Studio apartments start at $331 a month and three-bedrooms start at $594 a month. 
  • There are 378 units available for rent. 
  • This lottery ends on January 27th. 
2633 Ocean Avenue via HPD

2633 Ocean Avenue, Sheepshead Bay – 52

  • The building is pet friendly, has an accessible entrance, elevator, gym, and outdoor areas. 
  • Washers, dryers, and dishwashers are in unit. 
  • Studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units are offered at 130% AMI. 
  • The minimum income for application is $56,572. 
  • Eight studios are available for $1,650 a month, four one-bedroom units are available for $1,850 a month, and six two-bedroom units are available for  $2,200 a month. 
  • This lottery ends on January 25th. 

456 Avenue P, Gravesend – 21 units

  • This building is pet friendly, has an elevator and a rooftop terrace. 
  • Laundry rooms are shared between tenants.
  • One-bedroom and two-bedroom units are available at 130% AMI. 
  • The minimum income for application is $58, 286. 
  • Three one-bedroom units are available at 1,700 each and three two-bedroom units are available at $2,000 each. 
  • This lottery ends on January 25th. 

850 Flatbush Avenue, Flatbush – 11 units

  • This building has a rooftop terrace and dishwashers in unit. 
  • One-bedroom and two-bedroom units are available at 130% AMI. 
  • One one-bedroom unit is available at $2,000 a month and two two-bedroom units are available at $2,199. 
  • The minimum income for application is $68,572. 
  • This lottery ends on Jan 19th. 
260 Gold Street via HPD.

260 Gold Street, Vinegar Hill – 274 units

  • This building has an accessible entrance, an elevator, a gym, and outdoor and rooftop terraces. 
  • Dishwashers are in unit, but laundry rooms are shared. 
  • Studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units are available at 130% AMI. 
  • The minimum income for application is $76,835. 
  • Units start at $2,241 a month. 
  • There are 274 units available for rent. 
  • This lottery ends today, so cast in your applications fast! 

 

share this story
Salma Elazab

Salma Elazab

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Editors’ Picks

B

Opponents of Gowanus Rezoning Hire Counsel For Potential Legal Challenge

No More G&T Screening After This Spring, Plan Calls For Changing Teachers Perceptions?

Southern Brooklyn Neglected For Vaccine Sites Despite Reporting High Infection Rates