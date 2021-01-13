Affordable Housing Lotteries Open Now

Here are the current applications open for the affordable housing lottery in Brooklyn. While most are not much less expensive than market-rate housing, there are a few worth applying to. To apply please click here.

885 Rogers Plaza, Flatbush – 105 units available

One free month of rent can be applied to the lease.

Apartments are pet friendly.

The building has an elevator, gym, rooftop terrace, and laundry rooms that are shared among tenants.

Three units, studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom, are available at 130% AMI (area median income).

The minimum eligible income for application is $61,715.

Monthly rent for a studio starts at $1,800.

There are 105 units available for rent.

The lottery ends on February 5th.

387 Bleecker Street, Bushwick / Williamsburg – 21 units available

The building has an accessible entrance, an elevator, and a rooftop terrace.

Washers and dryers are in the unit.

Only two-bedroom apartments are now available at $2,436 rent a month.

Units are available at 130% AMI.

The minimum income for application is $83, 520 for a two-bedroom apartment.

There are 21 units available for rent.

The lottery ends on February 4th.

648 Midwood Street, Flatbush – 11 units

The building has an accessible entrance, a rooftop terrace, and high-end finishes.

Washers and dryers are in unit.

One-bedroom and two-bedroom units are available at 130% AMI.

The minimum income for application is $76,835.

One-bedroom apartments cost $2,241 a month.

There are 11 units available for rent.

The lottery ends on February 2nd.

405 Dumont Avenue, aka Van Dyke III in East New York – 434 units

The building has an accessible entrance, elevator, gym, children’s playroom, outdoor and rooftop terrace, and shared laundry rooms.

Studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units are available at 30%, 40%, 50%, and 60% AMI.

The minimum income for application is $15,086.

Monthly rent for studios starts at $367 a month and for a three-bedroom unit at $658 a month.

There are 434 units available for rent.

The lottery ends on February 1st.

1488, New York Avenue, East Flatbush – 232 units

These units are reserved for seniors aged 62 and up.

The building is pet friendly, has an elevator, accessible entrance, an outdoor terrace, shared laundry rooms, and a community center.

Studio apartments are available for up to two people at 50% AMI.

There are 232 units available for rent.

The lottery ends on January 28th.

881 Erksine Street, aka Fountain Seaview B3. East NY – 378 units.

The building has an elevator, outdoor areas, assigned parking spaces, and shared laundry rooms. We wrote about other buildings in this development, and what it’s like living there.

Studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units are available at 30%, 40%, and 60% AMI.

The minimum income for application is $13,543.

Studio apartments start at $331 a month and three-bedrooms start at $594 a month.

There are 378 units available for rent.

This lottery ends on January 27th.

2633 Ocean Avenue, Sheepshead Bay – 52

The building is pet friendly, has an accessible entrance, elevator, gym, and outdoor areas.

Washers, dryers, and dishwashers are in unit.

Studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units are offered at 130% AMI.

The minimum income for application is $56,572.

Eight studios are available for $1,650 a month, four one-bedroom units are available for $1,850 a month, and six two-bedroom units are available for $2,200 a month.

This lottery ends on January 25th.

456 Avenue P, Gravesend – 21 units

This building is pet friendly, has an elevator and a rooftop terrace.

Laundry rooms are shared between tenants.

One-bedroom and two-bedroom units are available at 130% AMI.

The minimum income for application is $58, 286.

Three one-bedroom units are available at 1,700 each and three two-bedroom units are available at $2,000 each.

This lottery ends on January 25th.

850 Flatbush Avenue, Flatbush – 11 units

This building has a rooftop terrace and dishwashers in unit.

One-bedroom and two-bedroom units are available at 130% AMI.

One one-bedroom unit is available at $2,000 a month and two two-bedroom units are available at $2,199.

The minimum income for application is $68,572.

This lottery ends on Jan 19th.

260 Gold Street, Vinegar Hill – 274 units