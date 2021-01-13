Affordable Housing Lotteries Open Now

Here are the current applications open for the affordable housing lottery in Brooklyn. While most are not much less expensive than market-rate housing, there are a few worth applying to. To apply please click here.
885 Rogers Plaza, Flatbush – 105 units available
- One free month of rent can be applied to the lease.
- Apartments are pet friendly.
- The building has an elevator, gym, rooftop terrace, and laundry rooms that are shared among tenants.
- Three units, studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom, are available at 130% AMI (area median income).
- The minimum eligible income for application is $61,715.
- Monthly rent for a studio starts at $1,800.
- There are 105 units available for rent.
- The lottery ends on February 5th.
387 Bleecker Street, Bushwick / Williamsburg – 21 units available
- The building has an accessible entrance, an elevator, and a rooftop terrace.
- Washers and dryers are in the unit.
- Only two-bedroom apartments are now available at $2,436 rent a month.
- Units are available at 130% AMI.
- The minimum income for application is $83, 520 for a two-bedroom apartment.
- There are 21 units available for rent.
- The lottery ends on February 4th.
648 Midwood Street, Flatbush – 11 units
- The building has an accessible entrance, a rooftop terrace, and high-end finishes.
- Washers and dryers are in unit.
- One-bedroom and two-bedroom units are available at 130% AMI.
- The minimum income for application is $76,835.
- One-bedroom apartments cost $2,241 a month.
- There are 11 units available for rent.
- The lottery ends on February 2nd.
405 Dumont Avenue, aka Van Dyke III in East New York – 434 units
- The building has an accessible entrance, elevator, gym, children’s playroom, outdoor and rooftop terrace, and shared laundry rooms.
- Studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units are available at 30%, 40%, 50%, and 60% AMI.
- The minimum income for application is $15,086.
- Monthly rent for studios starts at $367 a month and for a three-bedroom unit at $658 a month.
- There are 434 units available for rent.
- The lottery ends on February 1st.
1488, New York Avenue, East Flatbush – 232 units
- These units are reserved for seniors aged 62 and up.
- The building is pet friendly, has an elevator, accessible entrance, an outdoor terrace, shared laundry rooms, and a community center.
- Studio apartments are available for up to two people at 50% AMI.
- There are 232 units available for rent.
- The lottery ends on January 28th.
881 Erksine Street, aka Fountain Seaview B3. East NY – 378 units.
- The building has an elevator, outdoor areas, assigned parking spaces, and shared laundry rooms. We wrote about other buildings in this development, and what it’s like living there.
- Studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units are available at 30%, 40%, and 60% AMI.
- The minimum income for application is $13,543.
- Studio apartments start at $331 a month and three-bedrooms start at $594 a month.
- There are 378 units available for rent.
- This lottery ends on January 27th.
2633 Ocean Avenue, Sheepshead Bay – 52
- The building is pet friendly, has an accessible entrance, elevator, gym, and outdoor areas.
- Washers, dryers, and dishwashers are in unit.
- Studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units are offered at 130% AMI.
- The minimum income for application is $56,572.
- Eight studios are available for $1,650 a month, four one-bedroom units are available for $1,850 a month, and six two-bedroom units are available for $2,200 a month.
- This lottery ends on January 25th.
456 Avenue P, Gravesend – 21 units
- This building is pet friendly, has an elevator and a rooftop terrace.
- Laundry rooms are shared between tenants.
- One-bedroom and two-bedroom units are available at 130% AMI.
- The minimum income for application is $58, 286.
- Three one-bedroom units are available at 1,700 each and three two-bedroom units are available at $2,000 each.
- This lottery ends on January 25th.
850 Flatbush Avenue, Flatbush – 11 units
- This building has a rooftop terrace and dishwashers in unit.
- One-bedroom and two-bedroom units are available at 130% AMI.
- One one-bedroom unit is available at $2,000 a month and two two-bedroom units are available at $2,199.
- The minimum income for application is $68,572.
- This lottery ends on Jan 19th.
260 Gold Street, Vinegar Hill – 274 units
- This building has an accessible entrance, an elevator, a gym, and outdoor and rooftop terraces.
- Dishwashers are in unit, but laundry rooms are shared.
- Studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units are available at 130% AMI.
- The minimum income for application is $76,835.
- Units start at $2,241 a month.
- There are 274 units available for rent.
- This lottery ends today, so cast in your applications fast!
