Affordable Housing Lotteries For Middle Income Residents

With one exception all apartments available for rent through affordable housing lottery are aimed at residents making 130% of Area Median Income (AMI), which puts them out of reach for the majority of Brooklyn’s residents, and in one case seems to make hard to fill. Scroll down to Johnson Avenue apartments for 24 units under $1,000 a month.

Affordable Housing Lottery deadline is today, October 15 for:

1035 Cortelyou Road Apartments (Ditmas Park)

Eligible Income: $75,429 – $159,640

Household Size: 2 – 5

Units: Three two-bedroom units

Rent: $2,200-2,250 plus electric heat

312 Devoe Street Apartments (East Williamsburg)

Eligible Income: $68,538 – $159,640

Household Size: 1 – 5

Units: three 1-bedroom and four 2-bedroom units

Rent: $1,999 for 1-bedrooms, $2,499 for 2-bedrooms plus electric heat, water, stove

The lottery deadline to apply is October 16, 2020, for:

141 Woodbine Street Apartments (Bushwick)

Eligible Income: $66,858 – $133,120

Household Size: 1 – 3

Units: three 1-bedroom units

Rent: $1,950

1520 Fulton Street Apartments (Bed Stuy)

Eligible Income: $67,715 – $159,640

Household Size: 1 – 5

Units: Seven 1-bedroom and eight 2-bedroom units

Rent: $1,975 for 1-bedroom, $2,250 for 2-bedroom

Lottery ends on Oct 19, 2020, for the following:

165 Stockholm St (Bushwick)

Eligible Income: $70,286 – $133,120

Household Size: 1 – 3

Units: Two 1-bedroom units

Rent: $2,050, plus electricity

One Blue Slip

1 Blue Slip, Greenpoint Landing

Eligible Income: $81,258 – $183,300

Household Size: 1 – 7

Units and Rent:

Studio: 29 units – $2,370,

1 Bedroom: 54 units – $2,542,

2 Bedroom: 23 units – $3,063,

3 Bedroom: 2 units – $3,530

Lottery ends on Oct 21, 2020, for:

810 Fulton Street Apartments Phase II (Clinton Hill)

Eligible Income: $81,258 – $159,640

Household Size: 1 – 5

Units and Rent:

Studio: 11 units – $2,370

1 Bedroom: 18 units – $2,542

2 Bedroom: 8 units – $3,063

Lottery ends on Oct 22, 2020, for:



51 and 55 Veronica Place (Flatbush)

Eligible Income: $68,538 – $133,120

Household Size: 1 – 3

Units and Rent: Six 1 Bedroom units – $1,999

Lottery ends on Oct 26, 2020, for:



1780 Sheepshead Bay Road (Sheepshead Bay)

Eligible Income: $59,143 – $159,640

Household Size: 1 – 5

Units and Rent:

Studio: 1 unit – $1,725

1 Bedroom: 2 units – $1,999

2 Bedroom: 4 units – $2,599

You have a bit more time to apply for these:

Lottery ends on Nov 4, 2020



148 Bleecker Street Apartment

Eligible Income: $76,389 – $159,640

Household Size: 1 – 5

Units & Rent:

Studio: 1 unit – $2,228

1 Bedroom: 3 units – $2,346

2 Bedroom: 4 units – $2,830

Lottery ends on Nov 17, 2020, for:



222 Johnson Avenue Apartments

Eligible Income: $31,680 – $159,640

Household Size: 1 – 5

Units & Rent:

Studio: 6 units – $924

1 Bedroom: 18 units – $957

1 Bedroom: 1 unit – $2,284

Lottery ends on Nov 23, 2020, for:



50 Clarkson Ave, Flatbush

Eligible Income: $68,572 – $159,640

Household Size: 1 – 5

Units & Rent:

Studio: 2 units – $2,000

1 Bedroom: 17 units – $2,150

2 Bedroom: 9 units – $2,500

Lottery ends on Dec 2, 2020, for:

Sea Breeze Tower, 271 Sea Breeze Avenue (Brighton Beach/Coney Island)

Eligible Income: $58,286 – $183,300

Household Size: 1 – 7

Units:

Studio: 7 units- $1,700

1 Bedroom: 12 units – $2,050

2 Bedroom: 11 units – $2,465

3 Bedroom: 4 units – $2,950

The city also seems to be having trouble filling the apartments available at 875 Dekalb Avenue in Bed Stuy, where units are still available for those who qualify:

Eligible Income: $72,995 – $159,640

Household Size: 1 – 5

Units & Rent:

1 Bedroom: 1 unit – $2,149

2 Bedroom: 5 units – $2,499