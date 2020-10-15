Real Estate

Affordable Housing Lotteries For Middle Income Residents

Two lotteries end today, two tomorrow, but there are more you can apply to from Sheepshead to Greenpoint.

Liena Zagare|

With one exception all apartments available for rent through affordable housing lottery are aimed at residents making 130% of Area Median Income (AMI), which puts them out of reach for the majority of Brooklyn’s residents, and in one case seems to make hard to fill. Scroll down to Johnson Avenue apartments for 24 units under $1,000 a month.

Affordable Housing Lottery deadline is today, October 15 for:

1035 Cortelyou Road Apartments (Ditmas Park)
Eligible Income: $75,429 – $159,640
Household Size: 2 – 5
Units: Three two-bedroom units
Rent: $2,200-2,250 plus electric heat

312 Devoe Street Apartments (East Williamsburg)
Eligible Income: $68,538 – $159,640
Household Size: 1 – 5
Units: three 1-bedroom and four 2-bedroom units
Rent: $1,999 for 1-bedrooms, $2,499 for 2-bedrooms plus electric heat, water, stove

The lottery deadline to apply is October 16, 2020, for: 

141 Woodbine Street Apartments (Bushwick)
Eligible Income: $66,858 – $133,120
Household Size: 1 – 3
Units: three 1-bedroom units
Rent: $1,950

1520 Fulton Street Apartments (Bed Stuy)

Eligible Income: $67,715 – $159,640
Household Size: 1 – 5
Units: Seven 1-bedroom and eight 2-bedroom units
Rent: $1,975 for 1-bedroom, $2,250 for 2-bedroom

Lottery ends on Oct 19, 2020, for the following: 

165 Stockholm St (Bushwick)
Eligible Income: $70,286 – $133,120
Household Size: 1 – 3
Units: Two 1-bedroom units
Rent: $2,050, plus electricity

One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip, Greenpoint Landing
Eligible Income: $81,258 – $183,300
Household Size: 1 – 7
Units and Rent:
Studio: 29 units – $2,370,
1 Bedroom: 54 units – $2,542,
2 Bedroom: 23 units – $3,063,
3 Bedroom: 2 units – $3,530

Lottery ends on Oct 21, 2020, for: 

810 Fulton Street Apartments Phase II (Clinton Hill)
Eligible Income: $81,258 – $159,640
Household Size: 1 – 5
Units and Rent:
Studio: 11 units – $2,370
1 Bedroom: 18 units – $2,542
2 Bedroom: 8 units – $3,063

Lottery ends on Oct 22, 2020, for:


51 and 55 Veronica Place (Flatbush)
Eligible Income: $68,538 – $133,120
Household Size: 1 – 3
Units and Rent: Six 1 Bedroom units – $1,999

Lottery ends on Oct 26, 2020, for:

1780 Sheepshead Bay Road (Sheepshead Bay)
Eligible Income: $59,143 – $159,640
Household Size: 1 – 5
Units and Rent:
Studio: 1 unit – $1,725
1 Bedroom: 2 units – $1,999
2 Bedroom: 4 units – $2,599

You have a bit more time to apply for these:
Lottery ends on Nov 4, 2020

148 Bleecker Street Apartment
Eligible Income: $76,389 – $159,640
Household Size: 1 – 5
Units & Rent:
Studio: 1 unit – $2,228
1 Bedroom: 3 units – $2,346
2 Bedroom: 4 units – $2,830

Lottery ends on Nov 17, 2020, for:


222 Johnson Avenue Apartments
Eligible Income: $31,680 – $159,640
Household Size: 1 – 5
Units & Rent:
Studio: 6 units – $924
1 Bedroom: 18 units – $957
1 Bedroom: 1 unit – $2,284

Lottery ends on Nov 23, 2020, for:


50 Clarkson Ave, Flatbush
Eligible Income: $68,572 – $159,640
Household Size: 1 – 5
Units & Rent:
Studio: 2 units – $2,000
1 Bedroom: 17 units – $2,150
2 Bedroom: 9 units – $2,500

Lottery ends on Dec 2, 2020, for:

Sea Breeze Tower, 271 Sea Breeze Avenue (Brighton Beach/Coney Island)
Eligible Income: $58,286 – $183,300
Household Size: 1 – 7
Units:
Studio: 7 units- $1,700
1 Bedroom: 12 units – $2,050
2 Bedroom: 11 units – $2,465
3 Bedroom: 4 units – $2,950

The city also seems to be having trouble filling the apartments available at 875 Dekalb Avenue in Bed Stuy, where units are still available for those who qualify:
Eligible Income: $72,995 – $159,640
Household Size: 1 – 5
Units & Rent:
1 Bedroom: 1 unit – $2,149
2 Bedroom: 5 units – $2,499

Liena Zagare

Editor of Bklyner.com. Tips? Complaints? Suggestions? Email me at Liena@bklyner.com.

