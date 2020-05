Bernardo Bernard, 31, of Avenue N was gunned down in the street on May 13, 2020, at approximately 8:23 pm. Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to his chest near 93rd Street and Clarkson Avenue within the confines of the 67 Precinct. Bernard was taken to Kings County Hospital where he died. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This would be the 5th murder in 6 days in Brooklyn.