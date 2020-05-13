Four Murders In Five Days In Brooklyn

BROOKLYN – There were six deaths in five days in the borough. Four of them were murders, and two are yet to be determined. We wrote on Monday about two that occurred on Mother’s Day, and now there are three more. According to NYPD data, shootings in the borough have increased since the lockdown. “Brooklyn has seen a nearly 6% increase in gunplay and a 10.5% increase in shooting victims since March 16 compared with the same period last year,” the NY Post reported. Please stay safe out there!

On Sunday, April 19 at around 2:50 p.m., a 28-year-old man was shot on the corner of Livonia Avenue and Bristol Street in Brownsville. Cops found Royston Wellington outside his home with gunshot wounds to the torso. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he died from the injuries on Sunday, May 10. As of now, there have been no arrests made and the investigation is ongoing.

Then, on Tuesday, May 12 at around 1 p.m., cops found 16-year-old Tyquan Howard outside his Crown Heights home on Sterling Place between Rochester and Buffalo Avenue with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital and was pronounced dead. According to the NYPD, Howard was shot a block away on St. Johns Place near Rochester Avenue. As of now, there have been no arrests made and the investigation is ongoing.

Later on the same day, at around 5:25 p.m., cops arrived outside a home on Snyder Avenue near East 31st Street in East Flatbush and found two people inside a car in the garage. A 59-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were unconscious inside the parked vehicle. According to the NYPD, they showed no obvious signs of trauma. The cause of death has yet to be determined. As of today, the investigation is ongoing and the names of the victims are withheld pending family notification.