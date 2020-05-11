Weekend Crime Blotter: Two Murders On Mother’s Day, Serial Sexual Abuser Arrested, and more

BRIGHTON BEACH – This past Sunday, May 10, shortly before 8 am, police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious man inside of 3064 Brighton 3 Street. They found a 41-year-old man with stab wounds to his torso, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.

PLG – Sunday, May 10, 2020, just before 9:30 pm, police responded to a 911 call of a man shot in front of 200 Winthrop Street. Upon arrival, officers found an unconscious and unresponsive Nickalus Thompson, 21, of Lenox Road, with gunshot wounds to his torso and buttocks. Thompson was pronounced dead at NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

CONEY ISLAND – The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance identifying the man in the attached video wanted for questioning in connection to an assault within the confines of the 60th Precinct.

Police say that on Saturday, May 9, 2020, around noon in front of 2950 West 23rd Street, a 35-year-old man got into a dispute after bumping into someone, whe punched them multiple times in the face causing the victim, who was treated by EMS, bruising to both eyes. Tipline info at the bottom of the post.

SUNSET PARK – The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance identifying the man in the attached photo and video wanted for questioning in connection to a robbery.

According to information from NYPD, on Friday, May 8, 2020, at approximately 1:30 pm, in front of 203 34th Street, the 57-year-old victim was parking his vehicle when the unidentified man armed with a kitchen knife opened the driver’s side door and removed the driver’s phone.

The victim got out of the vehicle at which time the man removed the keys and sat in the vehicle, before fleeing, leaving the vehicle at the location. The victim was not injured as a result of this incident.

DITMAS PARK – The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the individual in the below video.

On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at just before 7pm, this individual got into Jaya Yoga studio (69 Stratford Road) through a side window, and took off with a Mac Book laptop and tablet, cops inform us.

BED-STUY – NYPD informs us that they have arrested Kevin Jenkins, 26, of Albany Avenue, and he has been charged with a number of counts of forcible touching, sexual abuse and acting in a manner injurious to a child. He was wanted in the following 8 incidents:

On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 3:50 pm on the corner of Vanderbilt Avenue and Lafayette Avenue, in the confines of the 88th Precinct, a 28-year-old female victim was walking on Lafayette Avenue when the male approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks. The male fled.

On Friday, May 1, 2020, at 8:00 am, at Fort Greene Place and Dekalb Avenue, an unidentified individual approached a 40-year-old female victim from behind and grabbed her buttocks. The individual then fled on foot northbound toward Willoughby Street and ST. Edwards Street.

Thursday, May 7th: at approximately 09:55 am, a 23-year-old woman was walking westbound on Flushing Ave, when the man lifted her skirt and the victim’s buttocks before fleeing eastbound on Flushing Ave towards Nostrand Ave. at approximately 10:20 am, a 21-year-old woman was walking in front of 667 Myrtle Ave, when the man crossed her path and grabbed her private parts over her clothing and fled in unknown direction. at approximately 10:27 am, a 16-year-old girl was passing by 165 Spencer Street, when the man came from behind her, threw her to the ground and pressed her face against his private parts before fleeing. at approximately 10:40 am, a 34-year-old woman was walking westbound in front of 737 Myrtle Ave, when the male grabbed her from behind by her waist and proceeded to touch her private parts. at approximately 10:55 am, a 30-year-old woman was walking her dog in front of 53 Vernon Ave, when he bear hugged her from behind and proceeded to thrust his body multiple times against the victim’s before fleeing westbound on Myrtle Ave. at approximately 11:15 am, a 32-year-old woman was walking opposite 2068 Pulaski Street, when he approached her from behind, put his arms around her neck/shoulders and proceeded press himself against the victim. The male then proceeded to attempt to touch the victim’s private parts, at which time she screamed causing the man to run away.



