5 Amazing Record Stores, A Wedding, And Too Many Crashes.

Good evening! I hope you are staying cool wherever you are. This heatwave, too, shall pass.

Tomorrow, July 17, is the 2nd record store day of the year, and we have five delightful profiles of local record stores worth getting lost in.

Piotr Orlov • 8 min read

Since its inauguration in 2007, Record Store Day has become an odd sort of musicker holiday, part consumer extravaganza, part community get-together. An opportunity to work out some mixed feelings about vinyl records, a physical music format many thought dead two decades ago, but which generated more than a billion dollars for the music industry in 2020. With Taylor Swift’s Evermore even setting a modern vinyl sales record of some sort a few weeks back. According to the media, LPs are back, baby!

Captured Tracks Shop in Greenpoint

Of course, people who never stopped participating in vinyl culture — or going to their local record stores — get salty about RSD. Not just because suddenly there’s one day a year (or two) that everybody seems to become a record collector. Or because major record labels, which helped kill off the LP for the more profitable CD in the 1980s and ‘90s, now roll out an endless array of limited edition “collectibles” and clog the schedules of vinyl pressing plants (delaying the orders of hundreds of independent label records who never left the format). It’s the familiar annoyance when microculture hits a big time, and begins being pulled down for its regulars.

Yet it feels exceedingly churlish to get angry about a day when the local mom-and-pop store has an opportunity to balance its books in order to stay open for another year. A day when neighborhood retailers don’t have to worry about Amaz*n or digital streaming services (or even a more ethical digital retailer like Bandcamp) about pulling business away from local stores. And, it is extremely important that these stores survive, for local culture to thrive.

African Record Centre on Nostrand Avenue

Because many record stores remain key to the creative communities and music cultures they serve. They are spaces where people not only discover and pick up some new or old recordings but get the word on the neighborhood street. Record stores are the musicker water-cooler. And if it has a coffee bar, sells books and magazines, or hosts shows (as increasingly more record stores do nowadays), all the better.

So, to celebrate Record Store Day in a way that feels right for Bklyn Sounds, here’s a taste of five of the borough’s shops that meet those standards and almost wholly ignore RSD's consumer pageantry. Each of these record stores is a neighborhood hub, a community focal point, and a purveyor of cultural history. Some are contributing to the remaking of that history, as well. And if you got some loot, all of them will sell you some great recordings. (PS: Corporate stores, or fake indies who leave Brooklyn for Rockefeller Center, need not apply.)

Read on.

And just in case you are looking for something to do this weekend - here are our live music picks!

Not a paying Bklyner member? If you found this newsletter valuable, you can support our work for just $6/month or $60/year here.

On a more serious note, folks keep driving carelessly. Billy looked at the deadly crashes so far, and it's been a brutal year to be a pedestrian.

Billy Richling • 3 min read

In fact, 2021 is on track to be among the deadliest for traffic violence since Mayor Bill de Blasio launched his Vision Zero traffic safety campaign in 2013. 131 people have been killed in traffic crashes in the city so far this year, according to data compiled by the advocacy group Transportation Alternatives; 42 of those fatalities took place in Brooklyn.

THREAD:



Hit-and-run drivers killed three people in 24 hours this week.



The deadliest year of @NYCMayor’s tenure has gotten even deadlier.



This is the consequence when lifesaving street improvements are scaled down, held back & delayed by politics & lack of bold thinking. pic.twitter.com/ov7zzpRdtg — Transportation Alternatives (@TransAlt) July 9, 2021

That trend has unfortunately continued in recent days, with several high-profile crashes injuring and killing Brooklynites in various parts of the borough.

Read on.

Gothamist meanwhile looked into why so few hit-and-run drivers get caught.

Deal of the day 🚲 :

If you live in Sunset Park (11220, 11232), Windsor Terrace/Kensington (11218), or South Slope (11215) and have been thinking about getting Citibike now that you can get one on almost every corner, you can get 50% off 45 minutes of free Classic bike rides and $0 unlock fees with promo code EXPANSION21

Sign up

If you’re a NYCHA resident or SNAP recipient, you’re eligible for a Citi Bike Reduced Fare Bike Share membership.

Congratulations!

And definitely the best news of the day - Congratulations Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and India Sneed on your wedding!