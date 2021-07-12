Brooklyn’s Crash-Filled Year Continues with Fatal Hit-and-Runs

It’s been a dangerous year for New York’s pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.

In fact, 2021 is on track to be among the deadliest for traffic violence since Mayor Bill de Blasio launched his Vision Zero traffic safety campaign in 2013. 131 people have been killed in traffic crashes in the city so far this year, according to data compiled by the advocacy group Transportation Alternatives; 42 of those fatalities took place in Brooklyn.

That trend has unfortunately continued in recent days, with several high-profile crashes injuring and killing Brooklynites in various parts of the borough.