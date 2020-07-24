291 Units Of Affordable Housing Coming To East Flatbush

EAST FLATBUSH/PLG – As part of the Vital Brooklyn initiative, 291 affordable housing units are coming to Flatbush, Assemblywoman Diana Richardson announced.

Vital Brooklyn is a $1.4 billion plan funded through the State budget, with $563 million allocated to affordable housing, $140 million to open space and other programming, and a $700 million capital investment in community-based health care. It calls for 4,000 affordable housing units in Central Brooklyn (among other things).

The new development will be known as Clarkson Estates and will be located at 329-369 Clarkson Avenue. It will be developed and constructed on a parcel of land owned by the Health Science Center at Brooklyn Foundation, and will also serve as a CSA drop-off point for fresh fruits and vegetables for residents and a Health and Homes Screening Center. Plans include a library, computer room, training kitchen, supportive services, and case management spaces, fitness room, laundry rooms, community room, and an underground garage that will have room for 80 cars.

“One of the most critical challenges we face in Central Brooklyn is ensuring our residents have access to safe and affordable housing,” Richardson said. “The COVID crisis has hit our community the hardest and laid bare the inequities in our healthcare system and social safety net.”

Clarkson Estates will be developed by CAMBA Housing, a non-profit organization. At least 146 of the 291 units will be set aside for homeless young adults, youth who are aging out foster care, and those who were formerly incarcerated. The development will also offer benefits to the community through the Dr. Roy A. Hastick Sr. Community Hub, a 30,000-square foot HUB. The HUB, named after Hastick Sr., a local business leader who died in April because of the coronavirus, will include:

Childcare services;

Design studio and exhibition space;

Food pantry and café;

Full-sized basketball court for general community use and access, competitive basketball leagues, and community events;

Health screening center;

Recording and rehearsal studio, and performance space;

Small business services incubator and workforce training;

Technology training center that includes adult education and financial literacy classes;

Violence prevention and mediation center; and

Youth education and development center.

“As the pandemic creates significant hardships for New Yorkers, it’s more important than ever that we expand access to safe, affordable housing during these difficult times,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “This project is going to result in nearly 300 new affordable and supportive housing units that will help hundreds of our friends and neighbors in Central Brooklyn, and the State will continue to find ways to support the New Yorkers who need it most as we address the unprecedented challenges of today.”

The development will also include family-friendly outdoor areas for gardening, a playground, a landscaped courtyard with a serenity garden, a wooded walk, a turf field, communal seating, and a children’s play area. Residents and visitors will also be provided with free Wi-Fi.

“The Vital Brooklyn initiative seeks to address systemic issues by creating affordable and sustainable developments like the Clarkson Estates,” Richardson said. “This project is unique because we will bring not only desperately needed affordable housing to our community but a state-of-the-art community facility space.”

“The Dr. Roy A. Hastick Sr. Community Hub will provide a multitude of services including childcare, workforce development, and a small business incubator,” Richardson continued. “I want to thank Commissioner Visnauskas and her team at HCR for their diligent work and most importantly, the residents of the 43rd Assembly District for their input and support throughout this process. Our partnership with Governor Cuomo will create a landmark project that will have a lasting impact on our community for decades to come.”

As of now, there are no dates to when construction will begin and when it will be open for residence.