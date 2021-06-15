1 Willoughby Square, Downtown Brooklyn’s Tallest Office Tower, Is Open

This morning Mayor Bill de Blasio celebrated along with the owners, JEMB Realty Corporation, Rachel Loeb, President and CEO of New York City Economic Development Corporation, and local politicians the completion of 1 Willoughby Square in Downtown Brooklyn.

Since the area was rezoned in 2004, at least 41 million square feet of residential, commercial, and institutional space has been built or planned in the neighborhood; that’s about fourteen-and-a-half Empire State Buildings, Billy Richling wrote looking at the post-pandemic plans for Brooklyn's commercial recovery.