Young Man Stabbed at Bagel Shop in a Fight ‘Over Girls’

SHEEPSHEAD BAY — A fight broke out early morning Sunday in front of a 24-hour bagel shop in Sheepshead Bay.

On Sunday, December 22, around 04.35 a.m. in front of Brooklyn Bagel Boys at 2829 Coney Island Avenue, two young men got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation, cops said.

Cops said the two individuals did not know each other, but started their verbal argument “over girls” at Cave restaurant and hookah lounge, on McDonald Avenue.

One of the young men, the 22-year-old victim, then went to the bagel store and the suspect followed him. The victim was stabbed as the altercation escalated in front of the bagel shop causing lacerations to his eye and left hand. The victim was removed to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

The NYPost reported there were rolls of bloody paper towels scattered across the bagel shop floor, as if people frantically tried to help the young man while waiting for emergency medical services.

Brooklyn Bagel Boys was not available for comment at the time of publication.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.