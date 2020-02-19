Woman’s Car And Son Were Stolen. She Only Got Her Son Back.

BENSONHURST — At 10:00 a.m. yesterday, a woman parked her 2002 Toyota RAV4 outside a commercial strip in Bensonhurst. She entered a store near 2211 86th Street, leaving her 11-year-old son in the back seat with the car still running.

When she came back out, her car was gone, and so was her son.

While the victim was inside, an unidentified man got in the car and drove it south on Bay Parkway. He allowed the boy to get out the car half a mile away, near the intersection of Cropsey Avenue and Bay 32 St. Cops did not say how the boy made his way back to his mother.

The suspect then drove off in an unknown direction. The victim called the police an hour or so after the incident to report the crime.

The vehicle’s license plate number is: GDM6918 and anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.