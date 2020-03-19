News

Woman Throws Oxygen Tank, Causes Subway Delays

BKLYNER Staff|

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN/FORT GREENE — Earlier this week an incident at the Nevins Street subway station caused delays and inconvenienced the few commuters left during evening hours.

At 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday inside the Nevins Street station, a woman threw an oxygen tank from the northbound platform onto the train tracks, cops say. A 2 train hit the oxygen tank as it came into the station and created smoke temporarily. The suspect left the station, but was seen on subway surveillance footage.

According to the NYCT Subway Twitter page, there were delays and multiple impacts throughout the evening as some trains bypassed the station, which serves the 2, 3, 4, and 5 lines.

Ridership on NYC subways has decreased by 60% due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the MTA is asking for a $4 billion bailout.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

