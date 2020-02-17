Police & Fire

Woman Raped On Street In Brownsville

Ana Lucia Murillo|
Suspects were caught on video near the site of the crime. Courtesy of DCPI.

BROWNSVILLE — Police are looking for two men who raped and assaulted a 34-year-old woman on Saturday, February 1, 2020, around 9:45 p.m. near Williams Avenue and East New York Avenue in Brooklyn.

The suspects spoke to the woman and then raped and sexually assaulted the victim while on the street, the police inform us. The suspects then fled, but surveillance footage caught images of the perpetrator’s faces.

NYPD has not released any descriptions of the suspects, so you will need to see for yourselves:

 

 Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

share this story
Avatar

Ana Lucia Murillo

Ana Lucia is a reporter and covers the Latinx community in Brooklyn. Questions & tips: amurillo@bklyner.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Editors’ Picks

B

Let’s Talk About It: Mental Health, Stigma, and a New Podcast

Three Neighbors Go Missing

A Taste of Brooklyn: 4 Regions, 4 Neighborhoods, 4 Taco Shops