Woman Raped On Street In Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE — Police are looking for two men who raped and assaulted a 34-year-old woman on Saturday, February 1, 2020, around 9:45 p.m. near Williams Avenue and East New York Avenue in Brooklyn.

The suspects spoke to the woman and then raped and sexually assaulted the victim while on the street, the police inform us. The suspects then fled, but surveillance footage caught images of the perpetrator’s faces.

NYPD has not released any descriptions of the suspects, so you will need to see for yourselves:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.