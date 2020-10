BRIGHTON BEACH – A woman in her 60s was found lying on a bench on Ocean Parkway and Brighton Beach Avenue, outside 3000 Ocean Parkway, ten minutes before 11 a.m. on October 12.

She was taken to Coney Island Hospital and was pronounced dead. Cops were not able to tell us what she was wearing, and her name has yet to be released. According to the NYPD, no criminality is suspected at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and the cause of her death is yet to be determined.