Woman Fatally Struck By Car In Midwood, Driver Arrested

MIDWOOD – A 69-year-old neighbor is dead after being struck by a driver while crossing the street yesterday.

On Tuesday, November 24, at around 5:24 p.m., Bella Wolman, 69, was walking northbound on East 12 Street attempting to cross Avenue M in the marked crosswalk, the NYPD said. Gittie Klein, 65, was driving a black 2020 Mercedes Benz S-450 sedan westbound on Avenue M when she attempted a U-Turn at East 12th Street and struck Wolman.

Wolman was found at the intersection of East 12th Street and Avenue M with severe body trauma just steps from her home. She was taken to Maimonides Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

Klein was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle Failure to Yield to a Pedestrian, Traffic Device Violation: Red Light, Failure to Exercise Due Care, and Illegal U-Turn: Wrong Lane.