Woman Found Dead Wrapped In Tarp On Flatbush Street

FLATBUSH – A dead woman wrapped in a tarp covering was found on a street in Flatbush early this morning.

At around 3:56 a.m., cops found the wrapped body on East 21st Street near Ditmas Avenue. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the NYPD, a 68-year-old man was taken for questioning from the scene.

Cops were viewing security footage and examine a U-Haul truck that was parked near the body, AMNY reported. As of now, the investigation is ongoing and the cause of death has yet to be determined.