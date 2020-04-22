Woman Found Dead Wrapped In Tarp On Flatbush Street

FLATBUSH – A dead woman wrapped in a tarp covering was found on a street in Flatbush early this morning.
At around 3:56 a.m., cops found the wrapped body on East 21st Street near Ditmas Avenue. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the NYPD, a 68-year-old man was taken for questioning from the scene.
Cops were viewing security footage and examine a U-Haul truck that was parked near the body, AMNY reported. As of now, the investigation is ongoing and the cause of death has yet to be determined.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
