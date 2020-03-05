Woman Found Dead at Roberto Clemente Plaza in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG — A woman was found dead outside of a building in Williamsburg yesterday evening.

Around 5.30 p.m. yesterday, police found a 49-year-old woman lying face down after falling approximately 7 stories, at 60 Division Avenue, police told us. Roberto Clemente Plaza, where the woman was found, is a subsidized, low-rent apartment complex.

Williamsburg News posted a video from the scene, stating the woman jumped from the 7th floor.

Female jumped from the 7th Floor at 60 Division Ave @FDNY EMS on scene, CPR in progress, being transported to hospital, @NYPD90Pct conducting a crime scene investigation. pic.twitter.com/pycgGj6ezz — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) March 4, 2020

She was taken to Woodhull Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet confirmed if it was a suicide, the investigation is ongoing.

Rep. Nydia Velazquez, who represents Williamsburg, wrote in a tweet, “This is a truly horrifying event. I will be monitoring the situation closely, and will inform you of any updates.”

We’ve reached out to Velazquez for comment and have not received one in time for publication.