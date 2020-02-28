Woman Dead After Her Motorcycle Catches Fire in Crash

GRAVESEND — Yesterday, a motorcyclist died after her bike caught on fire in a collision.

On Thursday, February 27, around 11.30 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcyclist around Bay 35 Street and Benson Avenue in Gravesend, cops said.

Christina Gardini, a 27-year-old woman, was riding her motorcycle northbound on Bay 35 Street, just a few blocks away from her home, when she struck an unoccupied double-parked truck resulting in the motorcycle catching on fire.

The operator of the truck was out of the vehicle collecting trash containers when the collision occurred and remained on the scene.

Upon arrival, police found Gardini unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to the body and severe burns, cops said. EMS responded and pronounced her dead at the scene.

“She was a beautiful girl,” Gardini’s cousin, who asked not to be identified, told The Post. “She just got everything in her life together. We’re all devastated.”

The investigation is ongoing by the New York City Police Department’s Highway Patrol Collision Investigation Squad, currently, there are no further updates, cops said.

An official cause of death has not announced pending the medical examiner’s ­report, cops told us.