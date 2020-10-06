Woman Dead After Crashing Car Into USPS Truck In East NY

EAST NEW YORK – A woman has died after crashing into a USPS truck just before 2:00 a.m. this morning.

According to the NYPD, a 20-year-old woman was driving a late model Honda Accord southbound on Atkins Avenue, when she crashed into a U.S Postal Service truck that was traveling eastbound on Cozine Avenue. There is a stop sign on Atkins but not on Cozine at this intersection.

The woman was found unconscious and unresponsive at the scene, and was soon pronounced dead. The 48-year-old driver of the USPS truck remained at the scene and was taken to Brookdale Hospital with head injuries. He is in stable condition.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. The NYPD is also investigating the incident and as of now, no arrests have been made.