Who’s Up, Who’s Down? Brooklyn Election Highlights from the Latest Financial Disclosures

The June 22nd Democratic primary is just a few months away, and all eyes are on the mayor’s race. But there are also several highly competitive races for City Council, Borough President and judicial seats happening in Brooklyn.

In the absence of formal polling, contribution numbers can give us some insight into which candidates have momentum, and who may be faltering. Yesterday, candidates shared their latest financial disclosure statements with the New York City Campaign Finance Board. The disclosures contain detailed information about how much money they’ve taken in, and where it’s coming from.

Here are some top-line takeaways from the latest disclosures for Brooklyn’s City Council races.

District 33 (Brooklyn Heights, Downtown Brooklyn, Greenpoint, South Williamsburg): Restler’s race to lose

Lincoln Restler, a former Democratic District Leader and de Blasio administration staffer, has a healthy lead in private contributions: he’s pulled in over $80,000 so far.

Right now, the race to replace term-limited Council Member Stephen Levin appears to be Restler’s to lose: he has endorsements from high-profile progressives like State Senators Jabari Brisport and Julia Salazar, as well as the Working Families Party and Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez.

Activist and audio engineer Toba Potosky is running second, having pulled in about $61,000, while Elizabeth Adams, another progressive with the backing of State Senators Alessandra Biaggi and Jessica Ramos, has collected about $50,300.

When it comes to total cash on hand, however, a fourth candidate, April Somboun, is holding her own. Thanks to the city’s matching funds program, which matches small donations 8-to-1, she’s got about $139,000 in cash on hand, more than anyone besides Restler.

District 34 (Williamsburg, Bushwick, Ridgewood): Gutierrez stands alone

The race to replace term-limited Council Member Antonio Reynoso in this north Brooklyn seat has been dominated by his chief of staff, Jennifer Gutierrez.

She’s collected about $37,500 in private contributions so far, three times more than any other candidate, and she’s locked in basically every major endorsement in the race, ranging from progressive groups like the Working Families Party and New Kings Democrats, to elected officials including Reynoso, Velazquez, Salazar and Assemblywoman Maritza Davila.

The competition may be heating up: a new candidate, Scott Murphy, entered the race late last month and has raised just under $10,000, putting him in second. But he’s also already spent that money, reporting a campaign balance of -$276, while, after qualifying for matching funds, Gutierrez is sitting on $183,030. That’s a steep hill for any competitor to climb.

District 35 (Fort Greene, Crown Heights, Prospect Heights, Bedford Stuyvesant): Hudson pulls ahead, but Hollingsworth is far from finished

Crystal Hudson, who is seeking to replace her former boss, term-limited Council Member Laurie Cumbo, has pulled ahead of the pack, raising over $101,000 in contributions. Her closest competitor, the DSA-backed organizer Michael Hollingsworth, garnered only about $68,000.

But Hudson has also spent about twice as much as Hollingsworth, and with matching funds, the two are neck and neck in total cash on hand; both hover around $180,000.

Trailing far behind in private fundraising are former District Leader Renee Collymore, who’s raised about $22,000 in private donations, and Green Earth Poets Cafe founder Curtis Harris, who’s pulled in just under $16,500. Of the two, only Harris has received matching funds, so while he’s sitting on about $52,000 in cash, Collymore has only $2,362 in the bank.

District 36 (Bed-Stuy, Crown Heights): A young activist leads a crowded field

The crowded field seeking to replace term-limited Council Member Robert Cornegy Jr. has several viable candidates, but 22-year-old Chi Osse, who co-founded the activist collective Warriors in the Garden, leads the pack in private contributions, having pulled in over $55,000 so far.

Close behind him is Democratic party stalwart Henry Butler ($43,131), a District Leader and Community Board 3 District Manager who has the backing of heavyweight unions like 32BJ SEIU and the Hotel Trades Council. He also has the likely support of local party boss Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte, who donated $175 to his campaign in January.

Also in close contention are pastor Robert Waterman ($42,488) and former Cornegy staffer Tahirah Moore. All four leading candidates have collected public matching funds and have over $150,000 on hand.

District 37 (Cypress Hills, Bushwick, Brownsville, East New York): A progressive upstart surges in a rematch

Council Member Darma Diaz first took office late last year, after winning a special election to fill the seat vacated by Rafael Espinal. In that race, Diaz ran virtually unopposed after four challengers were kicked off the ballot on technicalities.

But now, those challengers are back with a vengeance, particularly BK ROT founder Sandy Nurse, who’s raised over $66,000 in private contributions, nearly double Diaz’s $37,000. Nurse also has the backing of progressive groups like the Working Families Party and New York Communities for Change, along with a slew of progressive politicians, including State Senator Julia Salazar and activist Zephyr Teachout.

Nurse has also spent about four times as much as Diaz, so with matching funds, the two are in a dead heat in terms of cash on hand: both have about $150,000.

Also spending heavily is Misba Abdin, founder of the Bangladeshi American Community Development and Youth Services organization. Abdin, who stands out in the field for his more conservative views on policing and public safety, has raised about $27,000 and qualified for $160,444 in matching funds. Of that, he’s spent about $77,000, more than any other candidate in the race.

District 38 (Red Hook, Sunset Park): DSA-backed Aviles takes the lead

As she looks to replace term-limited Council Member Carlos Menchaca, DSA-backed Scherman Foundation staffer Alexa Aviles has a healthy lead in private fundraising, pulling in over $61,000.

Community Board 7 chair Cesar Zuniga is a distant second, with just under $38,000 in private money. But unlike Aviles, Zuniga hasn’t qualified for matching funds and has spent only $2,294 on the campaign so far.

In terms of cash on hand, Aviles faces a bigger challenge from Rodrigo Camarena, who leads the Immigration Advocates Network. Both Aviles and Camarena have maxed out on matching funds, and have around $180,000 to work with.

Adult day-care operator Yu Lin is also holding his own, having raised over $36,000 in private contributions, and has about $76,500 in total. In a field mostly dominated by Latino candidates, Lin, who was born in Fujian, China, may try to find a voter base in the district’s large Asian community.

District 39 (Gowanus, Park Slope, Windsor Terrace, Kensington): Progressives, Union Organizers and Lawyers, Oh My

The fight to replace term-limited Council Member Brad Lander is jam-packed and, if fundraising numbers are any indication, very competitive.

Former Lander staffer Shahana Hanif and teachers union lobbyist Briget Rein lead the pack—both have raised around $75,000 in private contributions.

Hanif has picked up progressive endorsements from groups like the Working Families Party and Sunrise NYC, while Rein is backed by a phalanx of unions like the United Federation of Teachers and the New York City Central Labor Council.

Behind them are DSA-backed organizer Brandon West, with about $66,000 in private contributions; MoveOn staffer Justin Krebs, with about $59,000; attorney and district leader Doug Schneider, with about $48,000; and community health worker Mamnun Haq, with around $32,800.

All candidates have pulled in significant matching funds and have plenty of cash to spend.

District 40 (Flatbush, Kensington, Midwood, Prospect Lefferts Gardens): NYPD whistleblower leads in fundraising, with many donors outside NYC

Four candidates in the race to replace long-time Council Member Mathieu Eugene have raised over $50,000. At the top of the pack is NYPD Lieutenant and whistleblower Edwin Raymond, who has collected an impressive $95,499 in private donations.

But nearly half of that money has come from outside New York City, and it’s unclear whether Raymond’s financial lead will translate into votes.

Also near the top of the pack are educator Rita Joseph, with about $61,000 in private contributions; Kenya Handy-Hilliard, a former staffer for Congressmember Yvette Clarke, who’s pulled in just under $60,000; and district leader Josue Pierre, who’s collected just over $52,000.

District 42 (East New York): A Jeffries protege seeks to oust the Barron dynasty

Assemblymember Charles Barron is looking to reclaim his old City Council seat, which is currently held by his term-limited wife, Inez Barron.

But he’s facing very still competition from Nikki Lucas, who has the backing of Barron’s political foe, the powerful Congressmember Hakeem Jeffries. Lucas has raised $60,179 in private contributions to Barron’s $56,994, signalling a tight race.

Also in the mix is army veteran Wilfredo Florentino, who has snagged endorsements from the United Auto Workers union and the political club Lambda Independent Democrats. He’s collected about $24,000 in private donations, but thanks to matching funds, has about $121,000 on hand to get himself on the electoral map.

District 46 (Canarsie, Flatlands, Marine Park, Mill Basin): Leading Caribbean candidates signal a changing of the guard

Caribbean candidates are dominating the fundraising game in this southeast Brooklyn district, and their ascendance may signal a changing of the guard as they seek to replace term-limited Council Member Alan Maisel, who is white.

Leading the pack is registered nurse Mercedes Narcisse, who’s collected just under $70,000 in private donations. She’s followed by Community Board 18 Chair Gardy Brazela, who’s pulled in just under $60,000; former police officer Judy Newton, with about $48,000; and Canarsie attorney Shirley Paul, who’s received a bit more than $47,000.

Narcisse and Brazela both emigrated from Haiti, while Newton came to New York from Barbados. Paul is a first-generation Haitian-American.

Also in the running is former State Senate and School Construction Authority staffer Donald Cranston, who’s collected just under $44,000, and another Caribbean candidate, the Guyana-born Dimple Willabus, with about $34,500.

Brazela, Paul, Cranston and Willabus all have over $135,000 on hand, thanks to matching funds, while Narcisse has already spent a significant amount of money on staffing and consultants, leaving her with about $81,000 to spare. Newton, despite her strong fundraising numbers, has not yet qualified for matching funds.

District 47 (Bensonhurst, Coney Island, Gravesend): A Treyger staffer leads the way

Ari Kagan, a Belarussian-born radio host and staffer of term-limited Council Member Mark Treyger, leads the field in private fundraising, reporting a haul of just under $54,000 so far.

That’s a solid lead over young community advocate Steven Patzer, who’s collected about $35,000, and former Assemblymember Alec Brook-Krasny, who was once accused of Medicare fraud, who gathered about $28,000.

Those three candidates have each received over $100,000 in public matching funds; a fourth candidate, Joe Packer, who has collected about $14,000 in private contributions, has not.

District 48 (Brighton Beach, Manhattan Beach, Sheepshead Bay, Midwood): Saperstein leads, and a surprise surge from an Orthodox provocateur

Shorefront Coalition founder and special education teacher Steven Saperstein leads in private fundraising, having pulled in about $53,500 so far. Much of that money has come from real estate, the industry in which several of Saperstein’s family members work.

Saperstein’s been backed by the United Federation of Teachers, but otherwise, his endorsements are slim; many of the area’s elected officials have instead backed long-time Councilmember Chaim Deutsch staffer Mariya Markh, who’s raised about $24,000 in funds.

But perhaps surprisingly, that puts her only in fourth place amongst the contestants looking to succeed term-limited Council Member Chaim Deutsch. Orthodox provocateur Heshy Tischler, who led violent protests in Borough Park this summer in response to coronavirus restrictions, has collected nearly $36,000 in private donations, the most of anyone besides Saperstein.

Over 60% of that money has come from outside the city, but the biggest donations are from closer to home: B&H Photo Video staffer Aron Goldberger, Queens’ construction magnate Jonathan Rocchio, and real estate investor Israel Weisberger each gave Tischler $2,800.

That said, Tischler hasn’t qualified for matching funds and has spent all but about $8,800 of what he’s raised, so it remains unclear how viable his candidacy will be.

Other competitive candidates include litigation attorney Binyomin Bendet, who’s collected about $28,000 in private contributions; Boris Noble, a staffer for former Borough President Marty Markowitz who has the backing of unions like 32BJ SEIU and DC37, who has raised about $22,600; and Inna Vernikov, a Republican attorney and former aide to Assemblymember Dov Hikind, who has raised about $20,000.

Saperstein, Markh, and Noble have qualified for public matching funds.