Where to Watch Super Bowl LIV in Brooklyn

This Sunday, February 2, for the 54th Super Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers will play against the Kansas City Chiefs. The time has come again to furiously root on your team, or to furiously wait for the commercials and the halftime show. Whatever your preference, one of these spots is sure to have you covered. Celebrate Super Bowl 54 with traditional wings and beer, or opt for smoked pork Cubanos and a DJ— the choice is yours. We also have a list of joints where you can order all the snacks for your at-home game day party.

Parties

Bay Ridge

7901 3rd Avenue, between 79th and 80th streets.

Bay Ridge’s Pour House is offering a complimentary buffet to go along with Super Bowl 54. The spot will also have giveaways and drink specials, in addition to their usual shuffleboard, beer on tap, and an extensive whiskey selection.

Pour House’s party is free to enter. More information can be found here.

Bensonhurst

1828 McDonald Avenue, between Avenue P and Quentin Road.

Bensonhurst’s SET lounge is showing the Super Bowl on a big screen this year. You can watch the game while you play a game of pool, or munch on $5 beers, orders of wings, and chips and guac. SET also has hookah on site.

SET Lounge’s party will be free to enter.

Boerum Hill

181 Smith Street, between Wyckoff and Warren streets, and 733 Fulton Street, between S. Portland Avenue and S. Elliot Place.

This beer hall will be showing the game this year on their 13-foot screen, along with $1 Jamaican jerk wings and $10 liters of Hofbrau beer. You can enjoy this special at both of their locations, in Fort Greene and in Boerum Hill.

Black Forest Brooklyn’s party is free to enter. More information can be found here.

Bushwick

1204 Halsey Street, between Wilson and Central avenues.

This Bushwick bar is the perfect place to make a whole day out of the Super Bowl. Start with their brunch from 11:00am-3:00pm, with bottomless mimosas, and then move into their extensive beer list once the game starts. The spot has several TVs and lots of bar seating.

Halsey Ale House’s party is free to enter. More information can be found here.

Flatbush

1301 Newkirk Avenue, between Argyle and Rugby roads.

This Flatbush spot will have 99 cent wings and $2 off draft beer for the game this year. Enjoy your wings in their bright space, right in the middle of the neighborhood.

The Ox Tavern’s Party is free to enter. More information can be found here.

734 Flatbush Avenue, between Parkside and Clarkson avenues.

This Flatbush Avenue bar is having a Super Bowl party to remember this year. The spot is hosting in collaboration with one of Brooklyn’s best restaurants, and their neighbor, Peppa’s Jerk Chicken, to jerk and smoke a pork shoulder for Cubanos. Curry shrimp po boys and baked goods will also be on site. After the game, celebrate your win with a DJ set and keep your good feeling going.

The Zombie House’s party is free to enter. More information can be found here.

Gowanus

636 Degraw Street, between 3rd and 4th avenues.

Test your football knowledge before the game with Park Life’s game-day trivia challenge— winners get prizes and beer specials. After trivia, this spot will be playing the game on two screens with full volume, serving up tacos, queso, and specialty desserts. You can also bring yourself back to your college tailgating days with cornhole and street curling games in between plays.

Parklife’s party is free with RSVP. More information can be found here.

480 Union Street, between Bond and Nevins streets.

This Gowanus barbecue joint is serving up several food specials for game day. You can eat free barbecue popcorn, $1 wings, $5 sliders, $5 hog sandwiches, and $15 barbecue nacho plates for the table. Wash it all down with a Brooklyn beer, also for only $5. Pig Beach will be showing the game on big-screen TVs. The first 100 people to reserve a table will be entered into a gift card raffle— one for every quarter of the game.

Pig Beach’s party is free to enter. More information can be found here.

Homecrest

Davry Kosher Sports Bar

722 Kings Highway between Avenue R and Quentin Road

New York’s only Kosher sports bar is throwing an epic party in Homecrest with unlimited cocktails and beer alongside game day appetizers and entrees. Call ahead to reserve a spot 718-513-4742.

Park Slope

240 Flatbush Avenue, between St. Marks Avenue and Bergen Street.

Celebrate Super Bowl 54 at Bleachers with a two-hour Modelo open bar and $5 margaritas flowing all night. This spot is one of Brooklyn’s most well-known sports bars for a reason— TVs are plentiful and sound is loud.

Bleachers’ party is free to enter. More information can be found here.

Williamsburg

61 Wythe Avenue, between N. 11th and N. 12th streets.

Where better to make sure you can hear the game than a concert venue? Brooklyn Bowl is showing the Super Bowl on 14 screens with full sound. You can eat $1 wings, and sip $23 pitchers after 5:00pm, with both bowling lanes and seating first come, first serve.

Brooklyn Bowl’s party is free to enter. More information can be found here.

1100 Flushing Avenue, between Irving and Knickerbocker avenues.

This East Williamsburg bar will be serving 40-ounce pitchers of their house cider and draft beers for Super Bowl 54. You can also snack on $1 wings, fries, Super Bowl chili, and nachos. The party will go on from 5:00pm until midnight, so even if your team lets you down, you can drown your sorrows in cider.

Brooklyn Cider House’s party is free to enter. More information can be found here.

434 Humboldt Street, between Jackson and Withers streets.

Humboldt and Jackson will be showing the big game on a 120-inch screen in their back room. Chow down on all-you-can-eat wings, but wait until halftime to really show your skills for the wing eating contest. The entry fee buys you a guaranteed seat, as well as access to the night’s raffles in addition to the food.

Humboldt and Jackson’s party has a $20 entry fee. More information can be found here.

Order In

Can’t bear the thought of Super Bowl crowds? Need to mourn your loss or rejoice your win in peace? We get it. These four spots are still taking orders for catering, and are sure to take your home viewing to the next level.

Gowanus

433 3rd Avenue, between 7th and 8th streets.

Barbecue is one thing you can’t go wrong with for the big game. Try Fletcher’s jumbo barbecue wings, whole barbecue brisket, rack of ribs, or pit-smoked beans for your large group. Orders are available for pick-up on the day of.

Orders can be placed here.

Park Slope

228 Flatbush Avenue between Bergen Street and St. Marks Avenue.

This Park Slope shop is taking orders for their Super Bowl spread up until today. Dip platters, piri piri chicken wings, pulled pork, and crudites are all available, plus other extras in-store. Bklyn Larder has both pick-up and delivery options available.

Orders can be placed here.

671 Union Street, between 4th and 5th avenues.

This Park Slope spot serves up Asian-style soul food, wish dishes like Korean style “wangs,” potato salad with blacks sesame aioli, and a Vietnamese-style fried chicken sandwich. Order quickly, though, as they almost always sell out for the big game.

Orders can be placed here.

Williamsburg

166 S. 4th Street, between Roebling Street and Driggs Avenue.

This Williamsburg fried chicken and pie shop has an extensive catering menu for Super Bowl 54. You can order dishes like their mini chicken biscuits, mac n’ cheese, and bourbon pecan pie.

Orders can be placed here.