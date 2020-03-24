Where to Order and Take Out: Fort Greene and Clinton Hill

We, like you, are still trying to figure out how to navigate this new reality we’ve found ourselves in. There are a lot of uncertainties, but one thing we know for certain is that we love our local restaurants and we want to support them in any and all (safe) ways that we can. Over the next few days, we’ll be rounding up our favorites from each neighborhood that are still offering take-out and delivery, here for you to consult. Enjoy, and stay safe.

747 Fulton Street, between S. Elliot Place and S. Portland Avenue.

You can still order Bati through Grubhub and Seamless. Try their engudai tibs, or stir -fried baby bella mushrooms ($18), missir wett, or stewed split lentils ($16), or ye siga wett, or beef sirloin stew ($18).

Orders can be placed online.

228 Dekalb Avenue, between Adelphi Street and Clermont Avenue.

Black Iris is still offering delivery and pick-up. Try their dips, like hummus ($6.50), babaganouj ($6.50), foul ($6.50), and tabouleh ($6.50) with some warm pita bread ($1) for your appetizer. Complete your meal with a chicken kebab ($15.50) and some baklava ($3).

Orders can be placed online.

1 S. Elliot Place, between Dekalb and Lafayette avenues.

Expand your palate with delivery on natural wines, ciders, and beers from Cafe Paulette. Make it a meal with their salmon croissant ($11), Croque monsieur ($13), or chocolate pot de creme ($7).

Orders can be placed online or in person for pick-up.

219 Dekalb Avenue, between Adelphi Street and Clermont Avenue.

Colonia Verde has launched a new line of prepared foods for you to make at home. Get frozen arepas ($8), wild mushroom soup ($8), DIY chilaquiles ($15), or their habanero aioli ($5). You can also get wandering barman cocktails like the date old fashioned ($6), wines, and beers.

Orders can be placed online for next-day delivery, with a 50$ minimum.

919 Fulton Street, between Clinton and Waverly avenues.

Tonight, Tuesday, will be the last night for pick-up from Emily in Clinton Hill. Try their Emmy burger ($25), a wood fired pizza, or hot wings ($14) before they close up shop for the time being.

Orders can be placed at (347)844-9588.

211 Dekalb Avenue, between Adelphi Street and Clermont Avenue.

Order cocktails, wines, and beers at 50% off the listed price from Evelina. You can also enjoy their pinsa bianca ($7), dry aged burger ($16), pappardelle with oxtail ragu ($18), or tiramisu ($7).

Orders for contactless pick-up can be placed via email, deliveries online.

232 Vanderbilt Avenue, between Willoughby and Dekalb avenues.

Graziella’s is still open for take-out and delivery. They’re offering $3 pints of beer, as well as fresh Italian loaves ($3). Pair it with their clam and pancetta pizza (from $19) or a tray of meatballs ($60) for the week for the whole family.

Orders can be placed online.

14 Putnam Avenue, between Grand Avenue and Downing Street.

With Hartley’s at Home you can now order your favorites to go. The bar has a full list of bottles and cans, with choices like Jameson ($47.38), lofi Amaro ($27), and a six-pack of Modelo ($20). The service is contactless.

Orders can be placed online.

271 Adelphi Street, between Dekalb and Lafayette avenues.

Try Imani’s cod fish fritters with mac and cheese and kale salad ($12), wings and beer ($12), or cocktails ($8). They also have a family package ($40) that includes marinated jerk chicken with a choice of four sides.

Orders can be placed at (718)923-0100.

235 Dekalb Avenue, between Clermont and Vanderbilt avenues.

Try the smoked teriyaki seitan ($10.95), house curry samosas ($7), or raw Thai salad ($12.95) from LuAnne’s Wild Ginger.

Orders must be placed online for pick-up and delivery.

293 Grand Avenue, between Clifton Place and Greene Avenue.

You can still order food and drinks from Mekelburg’s. Try their porchetta sandwich ($17), smoked salmon tartine ($10), or hot chicken, and get a growler filled to go.

Orders can be placed in person or online.

87 S. Elliot Place, between S. Elliot Place and S. Portland Avenue.

Try a hothouse burger ($14), fried chicken ($17), or blackened catfish ($17) from Peaches. Wash it down with a quart of their Brownstone Punch ($30) or half-quart of Goodnight Kiss Punch ($20).

Orders can be placed online.

285 Grand Avenue, between Lafayette Avenue and Clifton Place.

Order a hothouse chicken sandwich ($13.50), blue crab spaghetti ($19.50), or shrimp and grits ($19.50) from Peaches Shrimp & Crab. You can add a bottle of wine to your order for delivery as well.

Orders can be placed online.

505 Myrtle Avenue, between Ryerson Street and Grand Avenue.

Order yourself a slice of salty chocolate chess ($6), NY sour cherry ($6), coconut custard ($6), or Hudson Valley apple ($6) and feel the stress just melt away.

Orders can be placed online.

509 Myrtle Avenue, between Ryerson Street and Grand Avenue.

Order a family combo special from Soco, like their 12 piece fried chicken meal with two sides of fries, mashed potatoes, and four pieces of cornbread ($30). They’ll have bottled cocktails coming soon to wash down your meal.

Orders can be placed online.

376 Classon Avenue, between Clifton Place and Greene Avenue.

Speedy Romeo is offering a limited take-out and delivery menu only from their Clinton Hill location. Try one of their 12” pizzas, like the white album with bechamel, roasted garlic, and mozzarella ($21), or the truffle shuffle with tomato sauce, spicy salami, provel, and truffle ranch ($25).

Orders can be placed online.

Thai Holic

372 Myrtle Avenue, between Adelphi Street and Clermont Avenue.

Thai Holic is still offering delivery and pick-up on their menu. Try the crab rangoon ($6), spicy holic noodles ($12), massaman curry ($12), or Hawaiian duck curry ($25).

Orders can be placed online.

503 Myrtle Avenue, between Ryerson Street and Grand Avenue.

Wray’s is offering take-out and delivery on its menu. Try their peel and eat shrimp ($15), crab mac and cheese ($10), roasted jerk corn ($7), or braised oxtails ($24).

Orders can be placed online or at (718)789-1111.

Keep in mind that this is a constantly updating situation, and information may quickly go out of date. Let us know if we’ve missed something, and make sure to call ahead before making any decisions. If you find this information useful, please become a subscriber and support our work at my.bklyner.com.