Where to Order and Take Out Food: Windsor Terrace and Kensington

3021 Fort Hamilton Parkway, between E. 2nd and E. 3rd streets.

Batata is offering all of its beers for only $4 for take-out service only. You can also order a falafel sandwich ($8.50), chicken shawarma plate ($14), red lentil soup ($5), or a variety of smoothies.

Orders can be placed in-person for take-out or online for delivery.

1238 Prospect Avenue, between Vanderbilt Street and Reeve Place.

Della is offering cocktails (we recommend a Hellblazer), and their full menu for delivery and take-out. Try the duck ragu ($18), roast chicken ($18), or branzino ($19).

Orders can be placed over the phone at (718) 633-0249.

210 Prospect Park West, between 15th and 16th streets.

Get your to-go cocktail fix through the window at Double Windsor. They’ve been offering Negronis ($12), margaritas ($10), and canned beers, as well as food. Choose from fried chicken sandwiches ($15), mac and cheese (from $12), or cheese curds ($10).

Orders can be placed online.

471 16th Street, between Prospect Park West and 10th Avenue.

Sink your teeth into made-from-scratch juicy pork dumplings ($7), sweet chili ribs ($14), or veggie noodles ($13).

Orders can be placed online.

272 Prospect Park West, between 17th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Elora’s is still open for delivery. You can try flautas ($7), quesadillas (from $6), or churrasco ($23).

Orders for delivery can be placed online.

2826 Fort Hamilton Parkway, between E. 4th and E. 5th streets.

Hamilton’s is open for delivery and take-out, with 20% off available on pick-up orders. All of their bottles of wine are also 50% off, and they’re filling beer growlers if you have them. Choose from roast chicken ($18), a grass-fed burger ($16), or mac and cheese ($11).

Orders for pick-up can be placed in person, for delivery – online.

226 Church Avenue, between E. 2nd and E. 3rd streets.

This pizzeria celebrates its 54th anniversary in the neighborhood today. Help them celebrate with an order of a pie, garlic knots, or chicken salad.

Orders can be placed for take-out in person, or at 718-853-3755 for delivery.

231 Prospect Park West, between 16th Street and Windsor Place.

Krupa Grocery is serving their full menu all day long. Meaning, you can get lemon ricotta pancakes delivered to you for dinner. Or, try the stuffed eggplant ($20), Nashville hot shrimp burger ($14), or potato gnocchi bolognese ($22). They’re also delivering drinks, so try a bloody mary for brunch this weekend.

Orders can be placed online.

1235 Prospect Avenue, between Vanderbilt Street and Reeve Place.

Le Paddock is offering take-out and delivery on its menu and drinks. Take-out orders can receive 50% off a full bottle of wine, that can be paired with a Margherita pizza ($14), coq au vin ($22), or grass-fed lamb burger ($17).

Orders for pick-up can be placed at (718)435-0921, or online for delivery.

256 Prospect Park West, between Prospect Avenue and Windsor Place.

Imagine you’re on a balcony in Paris with clams provencal ($6), ham and swiss sandwiches, and mussels in white wine garlic broth ($13).

Orders can be placed online, or at 718-369-3590.

416 Church Avenue, between E. 4th and E. 5th streets.

Order Thai Farm Kitchen’s tom yum soup ($7), pad krapow ($14), Thai iced tea ($3), or iced butterfly pea teas ($4). They wrote on Instagram, “we’re here for you. Our aim is to be your trusted food delivery solution, and our intent is to deliver fresh, safe and delicious meals right to your door,” adding that you can contact them with any questions.

Orders can be placed online.