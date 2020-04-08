Where to Order and Take Out Food: Williamsburg

We, like you, are still trying to figure out how to navigate this new reality we’ve found ourselves in. There are a lot of uncertainties, but one thing we know for certain is that we love our local restaurants and we want to support them in any and all (safe) ways that we can. We’ll be rounding up our favorites from each neighborhood that are still offering take-out and delivery, here for you to consult – the numbers and delivery hours dwindle as the days go on – so please check before calling to be safe. Enjoy, and stay safe.

191 Grand Street, between Driggs and Bedford avenues.

Neighborhood favorite Birds of a Feather is offering delivery and pick-up on their menu. Try things like Sichuan cold noodles, pan fried pork buns, or eight jewel rice pudding.

Orders can be placed online for delivery and pick-up.

108 Graham Avenue, between Boerum and Siegel streets.

Chinese and Mexican may not seem to be a logical mix upon first thought, but Caridad China continues to challenge that. Try their tostones in garlic sauce, whole chicken, or dim sum.

Orders can be placed online.

149 Havemeyer Street, between S. 1st and S. 2nd streets.

Pick up an elote, chilaquiles verdes, cebollitas, or arroz con chorizo from Cerveceria Havemeyer.

Orders can be placed online.

197 Meserole Street, between Bushwick Avenue and Humboldt Street.

Champs will reopen tomorrow, Thursday, for delivery and pick-up on their menu. According to their Instagram, they’ll be offering old favorites as well as “some super cool, super tasty new specials.”

Orders can be placed starting tomorrow at (718)599-2743.

80 Berry Street, N. 9th and N. 10th streets.

Try CheeseBoat’s varieties of khachapuri. Plain cheese, meatball, shrimp, and honey brie are all on the menu, as well as salads and sparkling red wines.

Orders can be placed at (929)295-8401.

354 Metropolitan Avenue, between Havemeyer and Roebling streets.

Get a barbecue fix from Fette Sau. Previous menus have included pork loin pastrami, chicken wings, pulled pork, and cornbread. They’ve got pints of beer and cocktails, as well. Make sure you check their Instagram and call for frequent updates to the hours and menu options.

Orders can be placed at (718) 963-3404 for pick-up or online for delivery.

45 S. 3rd Street, between Kent and Wythe avenues.

This neighborhood hangout is offering pick-up on their liquor and coffee menus. You can order small or large form cocktails, bottles, as well as a variety of sandwiches.

Orders can be placed online for pick-up.

352 Roebling Street, between S. 9th Street and Division Avenue.

Get your matzo ball soup, stuffed cabbage, and corned beef fix from Gottlieb’s, available for pick-up only.

Orders can be placed online.

76 Bushwick Avenue, between Powers and Grand Streets.

Order from Loving Hut’s extensive menu of vegan and vegetarian choices. Try their vegan sushi, italian sweet soysage mac and cheese, or vegan chocolate brownies.

Orders can be placed online.

346 Graham Avenue, between Conselyea Street and Metropolitan Avenue.

Try the drunken noodles, basil fried, or pad kana from Miss Thailand.

Orders can be placed online.

432 Union Avenue, between Devoe Street and Metropolitan Avenue.

If there was ever a time to expand your pizza knowledge, now is it. Try a pinsa from Montesacro, like the margherita or napoli. On another hand, their pastas are also available, as well as desserts.

Orders can be placed online.

150 Ainslie Street, between Leonard and Lorimer streets.

Start your day right with a breakfast bento from Okonomi, that comes with roasted fish, seven-grain rice, tsukemono, and veggies. Or, if you’re more inclined to order later in the day, you can’t go wrong with their spicy tuna mazemen and a nice cold Orion.

Orders can be placed at (929)295-0480 for pick-up or online for delivery.

166 S. 4th Street, between S. 5th Place and Driggs Avenue.

Stock up on some comfort food with delivery from Pies n’ Thighs. Try chicken and waffles, smoked pork collard greens, mac and cheese, fries, and of course, banana cream pie. You can also order a bucket of chicken for donation to local hospital workers, at the same link.

Orders can be placed online for pick-up and delivery.

299-301 Graham Avenue, between Ainslie and Powers streets.

Chocolate baby back ribs, thai meatballs, sweet sausage fried rice, and an Islander ginger beer. If we have to say more, you weren’t listening.

Orders can be placed online.

114 N. 6th Street, between Wythe Avenue and Berry Street.

Start your meal with some crispy basil spring rolls from SEA. Next, we’d go for the pad see ew, volcanic chicken, or pineapple curry duck, but really you can’t go wrong with anything on the menu.

Orders can be placed online.

366 Metropolitan Avenue, between Havemeyer Street and Marcy Avenue.

Order a frozen margarita, hurricane punch, or mint julep (or all three) from The Commodore. Soak up the alcohol with their hot fish sandwich, adult grilled cheese, or Cadillac nachos.

Orders can be placed at (718)218-7632 for pick-up or online for delivery.

795 Grand Street, between Humboldt Street and Bushwick Avenue.

Get Thai classics from Thip Osha, like their green curry, pad thai, and crispy duck salad.

Orders can be placed online.

Keep in mind that this is a constantly updating situation, and information may quickly go out of date. Let us know if we’ve missed something, and make sure to call ahead before making any decisions. If you find this information useful, please become a subscriber and support our work.