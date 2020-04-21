Where to Order and Take Out Food: Sunset Park

We, like you, are still trying to figure out how to navigate this new reality we’ve found ourselves in. There are a lot of uncertainties, but one thing we know for certain is that we love our local restaurants and we want to support them in any and all (safe) ways that we can. We’ll be rounding up our favorites from each neighborhood that are still offering take-out and delivery, here for you to consult – the numbers and delivery hours dwindle as the days go on. Enjoy, and stay safe.

Castillo de Yaque

4606 5th Avenue, between 46th and 47th streets.

Castillo de Yaque is still open for delivery and take-out. Try the camarones fritos, arroz con longaniza, or mofongo.

Orders can be placed at (718)439-5847.

Castillo Restaurant

4020 5th Avenue, between 40th and 41st streets.

Try one of the rotisserie chicken specials, pan-fried pork chops, or arroz con camarones from Castillo.

Orders can be placed online.

5701 5th Avenue, between 57th and 58th streets.

Order a classic golden-brown waffle, B.L.T wrap, or roast beef open sandwich from George’s.

Orders can be placed online.

881 5th Avenue Store A, between 38th and 39th streets.

Escape to the Mediterranean with delivery or pick-up from Kofta Piyez. Try their stuffed grape leaves, baba ganoush, or grilled lamb sausage.

Orders can be placed online.

La Carreta

407 51st Street, between 4th and 5th avenues.

Order some tamales, rice and beans, or mussels from La Carreta.

Orders can be placed at (718) 567-3566.

710 5th Avenue, between 22nd and 23rd streets.

There’s nothing like lasagna, pappardelle bolognese, or gnocchi fresto to take your mind off of things. Try those or the fried calamari, crostini burrata, or onion focaccia from Nostro.

Orders can be placed online.

889 5th Avenue, between 38th and 39th streets.

Get some comfort food delivered from Sunset Park Diner and Donuts. Try the griddled pancakes, egg sandwich, matzo ball soup, or chicken panini.

Orders can be placed online.

Tacos el Bronco

4324 4th Avenue, between 43rd and 44th streets.

Try the eggs with cactus, fried or spicy pork tacos, or flautas with rice and beans from Tacos el Bronco, still available for both pick-up and delivery.

Orders can be placed online.

6111 5th Avenue, between 61st and 62nd streets.

Try a rotisserie combo from The Patio, including a whole chicken, avocado salad, rice, beans, and tostones. Or, munch on the loaded fries or an order of empanadas.

Orders can be placed at (718)492-4001.

5121 8th Avenue, between 51st and 52nd streets.

This mom and pop restaurant is offering take-out on their menu.

Orders can be placed in person or at (718)633-3090.

Keep in mind that this is a constantly updating situation, and information may quickly go out of date. Let us know if we’ve missed something, and make sure to call ahead before making any decisions. If you find this information useful, please become a subscriber and support our work.