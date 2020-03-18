Where to Order and Take-Out Food: Red Hook

We, like you, are still trying to figure out how to navigate this new reality we’ve found ourselves in. There are a lot of uncertainties, but one thing we know for certain is that we love our local restaurants and we want to support them in any and all (safe) ways that we can. Over the next few days, we’ll be rounding up our favorites from each neighborhood that are still offering take-out and delivery, here for you to consult. Enjoy, and stay safe.

379 Columbia Street, between Luquer and Nelson streets.

Defonte’s Sandwich Shop is still offering sandwiches to-go, and just ask that you call ahead to order. Support this institution and enjoy a whopping Italian hero while thinking about the resilience of this city and its people.

Orders can be placed on-site or over the phone at (718)625-8052.

365 Van Brunt Street, between Coffey and Dikeman streets.

Treat yourself to one of owner and bartender-extraordinaire St. John Frizell’s to-go cocktails ($12)— on the menu are his martini, manhattan, sazerac, and marconi wireless, with more drinks to come. Pair it with a muffaletta or caesar salad, or one of the spot’s new family meals like whole or half roasted chicken and braised short ribs ($30 for two people, $55 for four people). Food and drinks are available through their sidewalk window for no-contact pick-up, with delivery coming next week.

Call (347)453-6672 from 10:00am-8:00pm daily for orders and more information.

454 Van Brunt Street, between Reed and Beard streets.

Hometown Bar-B-Que is offering a large variety of dishes for delivery, including half pounds of brisket and pulled pork ($14), pastrami sandwiches ($17), and banana cream pudding ($7). You can also get Guinness, Tecate, wine, and Boylans added to your meal.

Orders can be placed online from 12:00pm-8:00pm.

284 Van Brunt Street, between Verona Street and Visitation Place.

Make the most out of this and have a beachy vacation in your living room with a lobster dinner. For $25, Red Hook Lobster Pound will deliver a fully-cooked Maine lobster, corn, potatoes, and dipping butter. For $5 more, add on a beer, or $20 for a bottle of wine. You can also try their lobster rolls (from $26) or New England chowder (from $6.50). Call them directly for 10% off orders.

Orders can be placed at (718)-858-7650, extension 1 from 12:00pm-8:00pm.

329 Van Brunt Street, between Sullivan and King streets.

Ease your anxieties with Red Hook Tavern’s famous dry-aged cheeseburger and fries ($24), their cozy pan roasted chicken with mashed and gravy ($28) or some country ham croquettes ($10). The restaurant is also offering delivery beer, bottles of wine, and sodas, and encourages patrons to call if they’re interested in something specific on the wine list.

Orders can be placed online from 3:00pm-9:00pm. Call (917)966-6094 with questions.

380 Van Brunt Street, between Wolcott and Dikeman streets.

Keep the blues away with delivery from Somtum Der. Try crab pad thai ($16), tum thai, spicy papaya salad ($11), or larb tod, deep-fried spicy pork ($10). Call the restaurant directly or 10% off your order.

Orders can be placed at (347)227-7889.

347 Van Brunt Street, between Wolcott and Dikeman streets.

The Copper Pot is offering delivery and take-out service on a limited menu, including hot honey fried chicken, vegetarian pupusas ($16), and wings ($15 a dozen). You can also bring a growler to fill up, or try one of their batched cocktails to-go.

Orders can be placed at (929)276-3330, with online ordering coming soon.

391 Van Brunt street, between Coffey and Van Dyke streets.

Take home a dozen of The Good Fork’s pork dumplings ($15), sold frozen with instructions to last you through this social distancing. They’re also offering a daily-changing prepared meals family-style menu ($25 per person) that comes with a shot of Van Brunt Stillhouse whiskey. Among today’s choices are pork chops, chicken cutlets, beluga lentils, and roast Brussels sprouts. Wash everything down with a growler ($25), and bring your own to be filled up on site.

Call (718)643-6636 or order online by 12:00pm day-of. Pick up from 5:00pm-7:30pm on site.

Keep in mind that this is a constantly updating situation, and information may quickly go out of date. Let us know if we’ve missed something, and make sure to call ahead before making any decisions.