Where to Order and Take Out Food: PLG

We, like you, are still trying to figure out how to navigate this new reality we’ve found ourselves in. There are a lot of uncertainties, but one thing we know for certain is that we love our local restaurants and we want to support them in any and all (safe) ways that we can. Over the next few days, we’ll be rounding up our favorites from each neighborhood that are still offering take-out and delivery, here for you to consult. Enjoy, and stay safe.
Amy Thai Bistro
545 Flatbush Avenue, between Lincoln Road and Maple Street.
Celebrate any day with Thai pork chops ($15), basil udon ($11), Thai fried rice ($11), or woon sen soup ($6). You can place orders directly through their website.
Orders can be placed online.
Blue Nile
621 Flatbush Avenue, between Fenimore and Rutland streets.
Order Blue Nile’s hummus ($4.29), royal Moroccan couscous ($7.99), shawarma ($6.99), or falafel sandwich ($4.69) for delivery. You can pair it with a guava juice, or Middle Eastern tea or coffee.
Orders can be placed online.
Camillo
1146 Nostrand Avenue, between Rutland and Midwood streets.
Order liter bottles of negronis from Camillo for $60 (10 servings a bottle). Pair it with a pinsa (from $14), gnocchi Alla Romana ($12), or braised chicories ($8). You can order, pay, and tip on their website for contactless pick-up.
Orders for pick-up and delivery can be placed online.
Edie Jo’s
630 Flatbush Avenue, between Fenimore and Hawthorne streets.
Edie Jo’s is still offering their full menu for nightly delivery, as well as beer and wine. Try oil poached tuna ($16), cheeseburgers ($15), cacio y pepe ($12), or a caesar salad ($11).
Orders can be placed online.
Gold Room BK
429 Rogers Avenue, between Lincoln Road and Lefferts Avenue.
Gold Room is offering happy hour prices all day for take-out and delivery. Right now, drinks are only available for take-out, but they’re working to update. Try wings ($7), fries ($5), jerk salmon burgers ($19), or Hawaiian shrimp tacos ($15).
Orders can be placed at (718)618-7130.
King of Tandoor
600 Flatbush Avenue, between Rutland and Midwood streets.
King of Tandoor Indian is still offering delivery on orders like chicken tikka ($12.95), butter chicken ($13.95), and shrimp madras ($17.95).
Orders can be placed for pick-up and delivery online.
Kulushkat
1137 Washington Avenue, between Lincoln Road and Lefferts Avenue.
Kulushkat is offering beer, wine, and brunch drinks for delivery. Orders can be placed online.
Parkside
705 Flatbush Avenue, between Parkside Avenue and Winthrop Street.
Have a Friday-night pizza party with delivery and take-out from Parkside. Try their chopped cheese pizza, garlic knots, meatballs, and batched negronis, manhattans, and old fashioneds (one for $12, two for $22, three for $30).
Orders can be placed in person or online.
Peppas
738 Flatbush Avenue, between Clarkson and Parkside avenues.
Peppa’s jerk chicken is still open for take-out orders. One bit of stewed oxtail and we can almost guarantee you’ll get as close as possible to forgetting this is going on.
Orders can be placed in person.
Silver Rice
575 Flatbush Avenue, between Midwood and Maple streets.
Get a free order of miso soup with your meal when you order take-out or delivery from Silver Rice. Treat it as a side to their classic sushi rolls, fisherman’s bowl ($17.95), or coconut mochi cake ($3.50).
Orders can be placed online.
Slowloris
556 Flatbush Avenue, between Lincoln Road and Maple Street.
You can still order Slowloris for take-out and delivery. Choose from gyoza ($7), sushi rolls, Korean fried chicken wings ($11), and bibimbap ($13).
Orders can be placed online.
Keep in mind that this is a constantly updating situation, and information may quickly go out of date. Let us know if we’ve missed something, and make sure to call ahead before making any decisions. If you find this information useful, please become a subscriber and support our work at my.bklyner.com.
Is King of Tandoor still delivering?!?
I walked by there and it stated it was closed. I’m surprised she didn’t mention J and J Delicious Cakes. His red velvet cupcakes will get him on the front page of the New York Times one day. Don’t get me started on his strawberry and lemon cupcakes… Delicious! Dessert places in PLG need love too!!
IX cafe on Lincoln Road also delivers! Dont Forget these guys they are awesome and the food amazing!