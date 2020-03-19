Where to Order and Take-Out Food: Park Slope

We, like you, are still trying to figure out how to navigate this new reality we’ve found ourselves in. There are a lot of uncertainties, but one thing we know for certain is that we love our local restaurants and we want to support them in any and all (safe) ways that we can. Over the next few days, we’ll be rounding up our favorites from each neighborhood that are still offering take-out and delivery, here for you to consult. Enjoy, and stay safe.

258 5th Avenue, between President and Carroll streets.

al di la is still open for both take-out and delivery, with 25% off bottles of wine on all pick-up orders. Comfort yourself with spaghetti vongole ($19.50), a white winter salad ($16), and braised rabbit ($31).

Orders can be placed for pick-up in their cafe around the corner, or on Caviar for delivery.

141 5th Avenue between St. Johns and Lincoln places.

Treat yourself to an empanada and a mojito from Bogota Latin Bistro on 5th Avenue. They’re serving dishes ilke arepas (from $4), chicken tortilla soup ($10), and arroz con pollo ($18) from 12:00 pm-10:00 pm.

Orders can be placed at (718)230-3805 for takeout, or online for delivery.

140 7th Avenue, between Carroll Street and Garfield Place.

Get your pizza fix from Da Nonna Rosa on Seventh Avenue. They’re offering delivery and curbside pick-up on their entire menu, with dishes like ravioli fritti ($12), tortellini in brodo ($8), and pizzas (from $24).

Orders can be placed online, with 15% off your first order, or at (718) 788-6225.

348 Flatbush Avenue, between Sterling and St. John’s places.

Fausto has just recently expanded their delivery radius, and is serving their pastas from 4:00pm-8:30pm while their supplies last. You can pair a wine from their cellar with your meal now, and try favorites like their orecchiette with fennel braised pork ($22), french toast ($16), and little gem salad ($15). Things are going fast, so get it while you can and place your order early in the day.

Orders can be placed online or on-site for deliver-window pick-up.

239 5th Avenue, between President and Carroll streets.

Haenyeo is offering their full dinner menu for delivery, as well as 50% bottles of rioja and sauvignon blanc for this week. Try their mackerel ($24), braised chicken ($18), bibimbap (from $19), or beignets ($8). They also have a bartender on site, making cocktails to go to complete your meal.

Order by calling (718)213-2290.

172 5th Avenue, between Degraw and Sackett streets.

This 5th Avenue slice shop is offering daily specials like pasta marinara family meals ($38 for four) and ($12) marinara pizzas on Tuesdays. Check their Instagram for updates and more information.

Orders can be placed by calling 718-622-7200, with free delivery.

133 5th Avenue, between Sterling and St. John’s places.

This new 5th Avenue Greek spot is offering delivery and take-out on their menu for the time being. Enjoy their specialties, like pastitsio ($18), lemon potatoes ($8), beet salad ($12), and baby lamb chops ($38). You can also order drinks and wine to go from Medusa.

Order through their website with code “Medusa” for 10% off, or call (347)599-0749.

86 5th Avenue, between St. Marks Avenue and Prospect Place.

Get your sweet tooth fix with Miss American Pie, now available for both take-out and delivery. ” Even if you can’t afford it, have a slice or a pastry on me. After all, if you have to shelter in place, you’re going to need pie,” the shop wrote on Instagram.

Place orders in person for take-out or by calling (718)-789-3747 for delivery.

138 5th Avenue between Sterling and St. Johns places.

Get Miti Miti for delivery and takeout between 12:00pm-10:00pm. Even if you think you may be outside of the delivery zone, go ahead and give them a call, and “ our manager will try to make magic happen to get your food and alcoholic drinks to you,” they wrote on Instagram. Try their taco lunch special ($12), vegan burrito ($18), chicken mole enchiladas ($20), or fajitas (from $18), and wash it down with some frozen margaritas.

Orders can be placed at (718)230-3760 for takeout, or online for delivery.

256 5th Avenue, between Carroll and Garfield streets.

You can almost feel the Caribbean breeze. Ease your cabin fever with Negril’s jerk rotisserie chicken ($24), braised oxtail ($24), fried sweet plantains ($5), or curry goat ($22). The spot also has cocktails available with some orders, but check their Instagram for updates and availability.

Orders can be placed online.

310 5th Avenue, between 2nd and 3rd streets.

Simple Loaf Bakehouse is still open for take-out for any bread, pastry, or coffee needs you might have. Pick up a pain au chocolat and a cappuccino, and continue your regular morning routine from home.

Hours may change. Check Instagram for updates.

312 5th Avenue, between 2nd and 3rd streets.

Russo’s is still open for take-out sandwiches, pastas, and prepared foods. Stock up on the essentials and get something hot for dinner.

Orders can be placed on-site for takeout.

58 5th Avenue, between St. Marks Place and Bergen Street.

Uncle Barry’s Bar is offering an extra-value meal, while supplies last. Stop by to get a quart of mixed drink, crab chips, and lemons or limes for only $10.

Orders can be placed on-site for takeout.

Extra Tip: Follow @theother5th on Instagram for updated information regarding Park Slope and its restaurants.

Keep in mind that this is a constantly updating situation, and information may quickly go out of date. Let us know if we've missed something, and make sure to call ahead before making any decisions.