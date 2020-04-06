Where to Order and Take Out Food: Greenpoint

We, like you, are still trying to figure out how to navigate this new reality we’ve found ourselves in. There are a lot of uncertainties, but one thing we know for certain is that we love our local restaurants and we want to support them in any and all (safe) ways that we can. We’ll be rounding up our favorites from each neighborhood that are still offering take-out and delivery, here for you to consult – the numbers and delivery hours dwindle as the days go on – so please check before calling to be safe. Enjoy, and stay safe.

108 Franklin Street, between Noble and Oak streets.

You can text your order to Brooklyn Label and their attached restaurant Le Gamin for pick-up orders. They have frozen baked goods, rotisserie chicken family meals, and cheeses. The menu is constantly updating, so make sure to give them a follow on Instagram.

Orders can be placed at (347)696-7082.

596 Manhattan Avenue, between Driggs and Nassau avenues.

Stock up on Easter candy from Charlotte. They’re taking orders now on Easter tarts, pies, babkas, and cakes. They’re also stocked on sweets for everyday use, like macarons, almond croissants, tiramisu, and french toast.

Orders can be placed online.

853 Manhattan Avenue, between Milton and Noble Streets.

Comfort yourself with some cheese blintzes, stuffed cabbage, pierogies, and beef goulash from Christina’s. If you’d like, they’re also offering delivery on frozen items to keep your fridge fully stocked.

Orders can be placed online.

168 Driggs Avenue, between Diamond and Humboldt streets.

Treat yourself to a bottle of wine and some appetizers from Dar525. Try the mousaka, hummus, foul, or cucumber yogurt. Complete your meal with some merguez, falafel, and baklava.

Orders can be placed at (718)389-0003 for pick-up and delivery.

68 Greenpoint Avenue, between West and Franklin streets.

Order bottled cocktails (just add ice) like the Bitter End from Di an Di. Pair it with their pho and crispy spring rolls.

Orders can be placed online.

131 Greenpoint Avenue, between Manhattan Avenue and Franklin Street.

Jungle Cafe will serve as a welcome respite from your usual diet of frozen pizzas and pasta. Try their tempeh Reuben, mushroom potato tacos, Napa kimchi, or vegan “chick’n” legs.

Orders can be placed online for pick-up and delivery.

981 Manhattan Avenue, between Huron and India streets.

Order pork gyoza, hot diced eel, hibachi shrimp, or one of a large variety of sushi rolls.

Orders can be placed online for pick-up and delivery.

136 Greenpoint Avenue, between Manhattan Avenue and Franklin Street.

Grab some white borscht, pork cutlets, and crepes with delivery from Karczma. The spot says they’re also offering delivery for wine, beer, and cocktails to complete your meal.

Orders can be placed online.

269 Norman Avenue, between Monitor Street and Kingsland Avenue.

Self-medicate with bar food from Kingsland. Try their chicken fingers, onion rings, loaded fries, Philly cheesesteaks, and burgers.

Orders can be placed online.

85 Driggs Street, between N. Henry and Monitor streets.

Grab some made-in-Brooklyn kimchi, bibimbap, Korean barbecue, or mandoo, Korean dumplings, for delivery from Little Dokebi. They’re also offering bottles of sake, beers, and wines.

Orders can be placed online for delivery, or at (718)349-1383 for pick-up.

128 Franklin Street, between Greenpoint Avenue and Milton Street.

Brunch every day of the week with delivery from Littleneck Outpost. Try their avocado toast, chorizo scramble, or granola.

Orders can be placed online.

110 Franklin Street, between Oak and Noble streets.

This Greenpoint classic is still offering curbside pick-up and delivery on their full menu. Grab a whole pie or order by the slice, as well as beers and bottles of wine. We’re partial to the Hellboy Pie, but you can’t really go wrong.

Orders can be placed online.

726 Manhattan Avenue, between Meserole and Norman avenues.

Polka Dot is offering delivery on dishes like their sauerkraut and mushroom pierogies, chicken meatballs in dill sauce, white kielbasa, and apple pancakes.

Orders can be placed online for delivery, or at (718)349-2884 for take-out.

659 Manhattan Avenue, between Norman and Nassau avenues.

Carbo-load with help from Scalino GP and their many pasta options. Try spinach and ricotta ravioli, pappardelle with fresh tomato cream sauce and bacon, or penne with sausage and broccoli rabe.

Orders can be placed online for pick-up and delivery.

Wanpaku

621 Manhattan Avenue, between Nassau and Driggs avenues.

Try one of Wanpaku’s many ramen varieties, including vegetable, beef, and chicken broths. Add some karaage, or Japanese fried chicken, and edamame.

Orders can be placed online.

Keep in mind that this is a constantly updating situation, and information may quickly go out of date. Let us know if we’ve missed something, and make sure to call ahead before making any decisions. If you find this information useful, please become a subscriber and support our work.