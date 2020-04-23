Where to Order and Take Out Food: Gravesend

There comes a day when all you can think about is – takeout. Here are some spots that are still open for takeout and/or delivery in Gravesend and thereabouts. Stay well, neighbors. This, too, shall pass.

153 Avenue U, between W. 7th and W. 8th Streets.

Try the double-stuffed roast beef wrap, baked ziti, eggplant parmesan, or zucchini fries from Cafe on The Hill.

Orders can be placed online.

2341 86th Street, between 23rd and 24th avenues.

Comfort yourself with an order of wonton soup, chili oil wontons, drunken chicken, or dumplings from Duck Wong.

Orders can be placed at (718) 483-9687.

214 Highlawn Avenue, between W. 5th and W. 6th streets.

Grab the duck breast with mole poblano, a cemita, torta, or order of tacos from El Gallo. Make sure you add a side of chips and guac, and don’t forget some tres leches bites.

Orders can be placed online for take-out and delivery.

2358 80th Street, between 23rd and Stillwell avenues.

With a chicken parmigiana pizza from Fortunato’s, an order of their cream puffs, and some broccoli in garlic oil, you really can’t go wrong.

Orders can be placed online.

192 Avenue U, between W. 5th and W. 6th streets.

Try a feast for two from Giovanni, like the seafood fiesta with lobster fra diavolo, clams, shrimp, mussels, and calamari. If you’re not feeling seafood tonight, the tre stella steak fiesta is available, too, with broiled steak, chicken, scarpariello, veal rollatini, mushrooms, zucchini, and croquettes.

Orders can be placed online.

Joe’s of Avenue U

287 Avenue U, between Lake Street and McDonald Avenue.

Celebrate this weekend with a meatball sub for lunch from Joe’s. Add on an order of broccoli raab, potato croquettes, and panelle and you’re set for the whole day.

Orders can be placed online.

2725 86th Street, between W. 10th and W. 11th streets.

Celebrate warmer weather the only correct way, with a pie from L&B. Chances are, you already have an order here, and we really don’t feel the need to make any suggestions.

Orders can be placed in person for pick-up or online for delivery.

2579 Cropsey Avenue, between Bay 41st Street and 26th Avenue.

Treat yourself to the garlic bread, mozzarella with roasted peppers and garden tomatoes, or hot antipasto from La Casa Bella.

Orders can be placed online for take-out and delivery.

2547 Cropsey Avenue, between Bay 40th and Bay 41st streets.

Grab an order of lobster ravioli, truffle burrata, shrimp scampi, or mango cheesecake from Orange Grill.

Orders can be placed online.

Organic Juice Bar and Grill

484 Kings Highway, between E. 2nd Street and McDonald Avenue.

Grab an immunity booster juice, a lean green smoothie, make-your-own-salad, or burger from Organic Juice Bar.

Orders can be placed online for pick-up and delivery.

Think Sweet Cafe

546 Kings Highway, between E. 3rd and E. 4th streets.

Think Sweet is offering take-out service only, serving their sandwiches and shakshuka, as well as the rest of their menu.

Orders can be placed at (718) 645-3473.

Tre Fontane

222 Avenue U, between Van Sicklen and W. 5th streets.

Order a Bufalina pizza from Tre Fontane, crack open a bottle of wine, and sit back. Alternatively, you could try their mushroom risotto, spaghetti alle vongole, or tiramisu. Or, all of the above.

Orders can be placed online.

Vinny’s Lunchbox

171 Avenue U, between W. 7th and W. 8th streets.

Indulge on a Texas burger, triple-decker turkey club, hand-cut cheese fries, and macaroni salad from Vinny’s Lunchbox.

Orders can be placed online.