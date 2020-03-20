Where to Order and Take Out Food: Ditmas Park

We, like you, are still trying to figure out how to navigate this new reality we’ve found ourselves in. There are a lot of uncertainties, but one thing we know for certain is that we love our local restaurants and we want to support them in any and all (safe) ways that we can. Over the next few days, we’ll be rounding up our favorites from each neighborhood that are still offering take-out and delivery, here for you to consult. Enjoy, and stay safe.

1003 Church Avenue, between E. 10th Street and Stratford Road.

Am Thai is still doing delivery and takeout. Try herbal duck ($18), drunken noodles ($10), Bangkok fried rice ($10), or basil fish ($16).

Orders can be placed online or at (718) 287-8888.

1310 Cortelyou Road, between Argyle and Rugby roads.

You can still order delivery and take-out from Corthaiyou. Try their pad woonsen, pad thai, wok basil, or tom yum soup. They ask that you specify if you’d like non-contact pick-up or delivery, and can accommodate both.

Orders can be placed in person for pick-up or online for delivery.

737 Church Avenue, between E. 7th and E. 8th streets.

You can still get your coffee and pastry fix from Der Pioneer, available now for take-out only from 7:00 am-2:30 pm. Orders can be placed in person for take-out.

4 Newkirk Plaza, between Newkirk and Foster avenues.

Fisherman’s Cove is still offering delivery on their full menu, including dishes like jerk chicken ($7.50), salt fish ($7), curry goat ($8), and fried chicken ($8).

Orders can be placed online for delivery.

310 Ditmas Avenue, between E. 3rd and E. 4th streets.

Ginger House Vegan is still offering delivery and take-out on their menu, with choices like fresh mango rolls ($5), udon noodle soup ($9.75), Malaysian curry seitan ($14), and thai iced tea ($3).

Orders can be placed online.

1021 Church Avenue, between E. 10th Street and Stratford Road.

Hunger Pang is still delivering from Tuesday-Sunday. They’re also offering pints ($10) and quarts ($18) of their yuzu cocktails, to be poured over ice at home. Pair it with their “pang-demic” specials ($10), with choices like beef and broccoli, tuna poke bowl, jalapeno fried rice, and shrimp and broccoli. If you or someone you know is food insecure, shoot them an email at hungerpangnyc.com, and they’ll try to help who they can.

Orders can be placed in person for take-out, or online for delivery.

1219 Church Avenue, between Argyle and Westminster roads.

There’s nothing wicked about bacon cheese fries ($9), beef dumplings ($8), spicy soy garlic wings (from $13), or spicy kimchi fried rice ($12). Jiku is also delivering bottles of beer and sochu to ease your burning mouth.

Orders can be placed in person for take-out or online for delivery.

14 Newkirk Plaza, between Newkirk and Foster avenues.

Lo Duca is still serving pies, available only for take-out for the time being. Their daily specials, which have included chicken cordon bleu, Thai shrimp, pesto dream, and buffalo chicken pies, are posted daily on their Instagram account.

Orders can be placed in-person for take-out.

1502 Cortelyou Road, between Marlborough Road and E. 16th Street.

Order tapas, small plates, and sangria to-go and for delivery at Manchego on Cortelyou. Try patatas bravas ($9), kale and quinoa salad ($9), Spanish lamb sliders ($18), or grilled frenched lamb chops ($30).

Orders can be placed in person or at (347)425-8511.

1314 Cortelyou Road, between Argyle and Rugby roads.

Comfort yourself with Purple Yam’s lumpia shanghai, jap chae noodles, thai curry coconut mussels, or oxtail kare kare.

Orders can be placed at (718) 940-8188.

907 Church Avenue, between E. 10th Street and Coney Island Avenue.

With mom’s macaroni pie ($6.95), curry shrimp roti ($12.95), fried sweet plantains ($5.95), and oxtail with rice and beans ($13.95) still available, things just might be alright.

Orders can be placed online.

1108 Cortelyou Road, between Stratford and Westminster roads.

Order take-out or delivery bloody mary and mimosa kits ($25) from The Farm on Adderley, just in time for a weekend brunch in. Pair it with an egg sandwich ($11), pork chop ($30), or mini sweet potato pie ($8). If you’re outside the delivery zone, give them a call and they may be able to make an exception.

Orders can be placed online or at (718)287-3101.

1301 Newkirk Avenue, between Rugby and Argyle roads.

Weekly specials at Ox Tavern include arancini, fried calamari, lobster rolls, popcorn shrimp, and wings. They’re open weekdays, and are also offering $8 margaritas, daiquiris, gimlets, and manhattans to go with your meal.

Orders for pick-up can be placed over the phone at (718)284-005 from 4:00 pm-10:00 pm.

509 Coney Island Avenue, between Turner and Hinkley places.

Werkstatt is offering daily menus and cocktails to-go. Previous choices have included a rosemary roasted half chicken ($21), bucatini bolognese ($19), and a Viennese lemon tart with strawberry sauce ($8). If you’d like to tip the workers, you can allocate money to them on Venmo @Werkstatt-Restaurant.

Orders can be placed for pick-up at (718)-284-5800 from 12:00 pm-8:00 pm.

Keep in mind that this is a constantly updating situation, and information may quickly go out of date. Let us know if we’ve missed something, and make sure to call ahead before making any decisions. If you find this information useful, please become a subscriber and support our work at my.bklyner.com.