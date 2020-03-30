Where to Order and Take Out Food: Coney Island

We, like you, are still trying to figure out how to navigate this new reality we’ve found ourselves in. There are a lot of uncertainties, but one thing we know for certain is that we love our local restaurants and we want to support them in any and all (safe) ways that we can. We’ve been rounding up our favorites from each neighborhood that are still offering take-out and delivery, here for you to consult. Enjoy, and stay safe.

1521 Surf Avenue, between W. 15th and W. 16th streets.

This local Jamaican chain is still offering take-out at their Surf Avenue location. Try dishes like their famous rasta pasta, grilled chicken or shrimp, or veggie roti. They’re also offering essential workers a free cup of soup.

Orders can be placed online.

Gyro Qila

3017 Mermaid Avenue, between W. 30th and W. 31st streets.

Try a chicken and rice platter, falafel gyro, or french fries from Gyro Qila.

Orders can be placed here.

Leo’s 28

2726 Mermaid Avenue, between W. 27th and W. 28th streets.

There’s nothing like a pizza. Luckily, Leo’s 28 is still offering pick-up at their restaurant. Get all the classics— by the slice or by the pie.

Orders can be placed at (718) 996-5575.

1621 Mermaid Avenue, between W. 16th and W. 17th streets.

Call Mermaid to place orders for meats, roast beef sandwiches, and other grocery items.

Orders can be placed at (718) 266-3202.

Mi Candileja

1509 Mermaid Avenue, between W. 15th and W. 16th streets.

Try a family combo from Mi Candileja’s, including a whole chicken, rice and beans, plantains, and a two-liter soda. You can also order from their regular menu, with plenty of fried fish, chicken wings, and pork chops.

Orders for delivery and pick-up can be placed here.

1310 Surf Avenue, between W. 15th Street and Stillwell Avenue.

You can still eat like you’re on the boardwalk. Nathans is offering delivery on their menu, including cheesesteaks, burgers, fries, hotdogs, onion rings, and other comfort foods. You can also get curbside pick-up, just call ahead first.

Pizza on the Run

1627 Mermaid Avenue, between W. 16th and W. 17th streets.

Ease your complicated feelings about another month of this with some delivery and pick-up from Pizza on the Run. Try a hot chicken parmigiana hero, pepperoni pie, or beef patty.

Orders can be placed at (718) 946-6677.

Pops Restaurant

1511 Neptune Avenue, between W. 15th and W. 16th streets.

This Coney Island spot will be reopening for delivery on April 6th. Treat yourself to a full breakfast, with french toast, omelettes, and waffles. If you’re more of a lunch person, try their roast beef sandwich or cheeseburger.

Orders can be placed on April 6th here.

Keep in mind that this is a constantly updating situation, and information may quickly go out of date. Let us know if we've missed something, and make sure to call ahead before making any decisions.