Where to Order and Take-Out Food: Carroll Gardens

We, like you, are still trying to figure out how to navigate this new reality we’ve found ourselves in. There are a lot of uncertainties, but one thing we know for certain is that we love our local restaurants and we want to support them in any and all (safe) ways that we can. Over the next few days, we’ll be rounding up our favorites from each neighborhood that are still offering take-out and delivery, here for you to consult. Enjoy, and stay safe.
Boran Thai
426 Court Street, between 3rd and 4th Places.
Boran is still offering delivery on their menu, including dishes like mango salmon, beef and basil, and red curry.
Boran is still offering delivery on their menu, including dishes like mango salmon, beef and basil, and red curry. You can find the full menu and order delivery on their website, or directly by calling in.
Orders can be placed online, or by calling (929) 298-0022.
Enoteca
347 Court Street, between Union and President Streets.
Enjoy a night in Italy without ever having to take off your pajamas with Enoteca’s full menu, available for pick-up and delivery. Relax with a cheese plate, made from their large selection of meats and cheese available a la carte, calzones (from $12), or pizza. Wash it down with their full drink menu as well, including cocktails, beers, and wines.
Call (718) 243-1000 for more information and to place orders.
Folksbier
101 Luquer Street, between Clinton and Henry Streets.
Folksbier is around for all of your drinking needs. For now, they’re offering only take-out on all cans, with only one person allowed inside the tasting room at a time. As an extra precaution, they’re spraying down cans before sale and terminals after, and ask that you pay with a card.
Pick up cans from 1:00 pm-7:00 pm on Thursday, with updated hours soon to come.
Frankies 457 Spuntino
457 Court Street, between 4th Place and Luquer Street.
You can order the full Frankies menu, including crostini ($4.50), pastas (from $17), and meatballs with pine nuts and raisins ($16) for take-out and delivery. They’re also offering fresh or frozen Sicilians from F & F pizzeria, beer from Folsbier, and wines. All they ask? Don’t place orders in person.
Orders can be placed on Grubhub, Seamless, and Caviar, as well as by calling (718) 403-0033 by 7:00 pm. Last pick-up is at 7:30.
Marco Polo
345 Court Street, between Union and President streets.
Marco Polo is offering a special take-out and delivery menu during this time. Cheese ravioli ($18), chicken parmigiana with spaghetti ($19), and veal marsala ($25) are all still available.
Order by calling (718)852-5015.
Ugly Baby
407 Smith Street, between 4th and 5th streets.
Expand your quarantine palette with something ridiculously spicy from Ugly Baby’s delivery menu, including dishes like kang ped, stingray curry ($35), gai pad takrai, chicken thigh with lemongrass chili paste ($22), and kai jeaw, deep fried omelette ($15). They’re offering an expanded delivery radius, and also serving an extensive beer and wine list.
Order by calling (347)689-3075.
Verde on Smith
216 Smith Street, between Baltic and Butler Streets.
Comfort yourself with minestrone ($6), fried calamari ($12), carbonara ($18), or baked clams ($12) from Verde on Smith's full available menu.
Comfort yourself with minestrone ($6), fried calamari ($12), carbonara ($18), or baked clams ($12) from Verde on Smith’s full available menu. Order one of their beers, cocktails, or wines with their menu as well. The restaurant is still offering delivery and take-out, and you can order for yourself, or treat one of your friends with their e-gift cards.
Order by calling (718)222-1525, or purchase e-gift cards here.
White Maize
277 Smith Street, between Sackett and Degraw streets.
White Maize is still serving their full menu, available for take-out and delivery. Try burritos, arepas, empanadas, and quesillo ("like flan but better").
White Maize is still serving their full menu, available for take-out and delivery. Try burritos, arepas, empanadas, and quesillo (“like flan but better”). You can order online with Caviar and GrubHub, or give head over to the restaurant.
Orders can be placed online, or by calling (347) 946-2493.
