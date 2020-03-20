Where to Order and Take-Out Food: Brooklyn Heights

We, like you, are still trying to figure out how to navigate this new reality we’ve found ourselves in. There are a lot of uncertainties, but one thing we know for certain is that we love our local restaurants and we want to support them in any and all (safe) ways that we can. Over the next few days, we’ll be rounding up our favorites from each neighborhood that are still offering take-out and delivery, here for you to consult. Enjoy, and stay safe.

132 Montague Street, between Henry and Clinton streets.

Treat yourself to some comfort carbs from Caffe Buon Gusto, available for both take-out and delivery. Try their minestrone ($7.95), bolognese ($19.95), or crab ravioli ($18.95) and feel the stress just melt away.

Orders can be placed in person for take-out or online for delivery.

110 Montague Street, between Hicks and Henry streets.

If there’s one thing everyone could use more of right now, it’s chocolate. Chocolate Works in Brooklyn Heights is still open for business, selling lots of various sweet goodies.

Orders can be placed in person.

127 Atlantic Avenue, between Henry and Clinton streets.

Colonie is offering a limited menu, including their bison burger ($21), crostini ($10), and sticky date cake ($12). You can pair it with a bottle of their wine, which they are selling at 50% off the normal price. Just let them know your taste and budget, and they’ll act as your sommelier.

Orders for pick-up can be placed over the phone at (718)885-7500 after 4:00 pm or at info@colonienyc.com.

139 Montague Street, between Henry and Clinton streets.

The Custom House is still offering delivery on their full menu. Try dishes like T-Rex turkey meatloaf ($15.95), fish tacos ($14.95), and turkey club with fries ($12.95).

Orders can be placed online for delivery.

214 Hicks Street, between Remsen and Montague streets.

Nothing like pizza and a movie. Treat yourself to a Dellarocco’s pie, crack a bottle of red, and sit back. You can also try vegan pizza (from $16), calzones (from $12), and eggplant parmigiana ($12).

Orders can be placed online for take-out and delivery.

76 Henry Street, between Orange and Pineapple streets.

Get a ramen fix from 12:00 pm-9:30 pm from Kogane, offering both pick-up and delivery from their Brooklyn location. Their ramen is homemade fresh daily.

Orders can be placed in person or at (212)337-9832.

101 Montague Street, between Hicks and Henry streets.

Order Lantern Thai Kitchen for some Thai comfort cooking. Enjoy dishes like pad thai (from $12), tom yum lemongrass soup ($6), or green curry (from $12).

Orders can be placed at (718)327-2594 or online.

114 Montague Street, between Hicks and Henry streets.

If you want to try to hit a few birds with one stone, Lassen and Hennigs is your stop. Stock up on disinfecting wipes and gloves as well as hot prepared food, available in platter and individual sizes. Try them for sandwiches, breakfast, and soups.

Orders can be placed in person, or online for delivery.

128 Montague Street, between Henry and Cliton streets.

Pinto is offering delivery 7 days a week for both lunch and dinner. Try their lunch box ($12) with green salad and choice of side, as well as a main dish like pad thai, fried rice, or green curry.

Orders can be placed over the phone at (929)337-7732 for delivery and take-out.

118 Montague Street, between Hicks and Henry streets.

Try some sushi from Saketumi for a pick-me up. Choose from tens of classic and special rolls, as well as entrees like fried rice (from $10), sesame chicken ($13), and thai eggplant ($13).

Orders can be placed online for take-out and delivery.

140 Montague Street, between Henry and Cliton streets.

Try a mix of Latin cuisines with a meal from San Blas. Order chile relleno ($15.45), salmon en chili dulce ($21.95), or caramel flan ($6.95), and give yourself a break from all your pantry staples.

Orders can be placed over the phone for 10% off for pick-up at (929)298-0292 or online.

Extra: Neighbors tell us that the Brooklyn Heights Key Food is delivering food and groceries to seniors. Give them a call at 718-875-8121 for more information.

Keep in mind that this is a constantly updating situation, and information may quickly go out of date. Let us know if we've missed something, and make sure to call ahead before making any decisions.