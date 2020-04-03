Where to Order and Take Out Food: Bed-Stuy

We, like you, are still trying to figure out how to navigate this new reality we’ve found ourselves in. There are a lot of uncertainties, but one thing we know for certain is that we love our local restaurants and we want to support them in any and all (safe) ways that we can. We’ll be rounding up our favorites from each neighborhood that are still offering take-out and delivery, here for you to consult – the numbers and delivery hours dwindle as the days go on – so please check before calling to be safe. Enjoy, and stay safe.

564 Dekalb Avenue, between Spencer Street and Nostrand Avenue.

Get your burger fix from Baron’s, no matter your dietary restrictions. They’ve got classic beef burgers, as well as vegan ones, plus polenta fries, potato fries, and mac and cheese.

Orders can be placed online for delivery and pick-up.

801 Halsey Street #1, between Howard and Ralph avenues.

Think of simpler, more summery times with their fried whiting, shrimp, or crab cakes. Pair it with an order or sweet corn or yam fries and maybe an open window. Hear the seagulls?

Orders can be placed online for delivery or at (347)405-9820 for pick-up.

1048 Bedford Avenue, between Lafayette Avenue and Clifton Place.

Nothing in the world that we can think of could be wrong with $10 rum punches to go from Black Swan. Oh yeah, did we mention the $6 margaritas? They’ve got those too.

Orders can be placed at (718)783-4744.

504 Franklin Avenue, between Jefferson Avenue and Fulton Street.

Golda will be open this weekend only, offering both delivery and take-out on a special menu. Try their breakfast for two, with eggs, fried potatoes, sourdough toast, and choice of protein. If you’re more in a cocktail hour mood, we’d recommend their wine and cheese plate, with a bottle of wine, cheeses, choice of dip, and za’atar bread.

Orders can be placed online for delivery or at (718)484-7065 for pick-up.

197 Patchen Avenue, between Halsey and Hancock streets.

Grab legim, a slow-cooked vegetable stew, penpedi, a bread pudding with caramel, or a Haitian patty from Grandchamps.

Orders can be placed online.

506 Franklin Avenue, between Fulton and Hancock streets.

Harts has turned pantry-provider and while, of course, we miss the regular programming, we aren’t complaining. Stock up on ground lamb (at-home Hart’s lamb burgers, anyone?), serrano ham, bottled negronis, wines, or a ready to roast whole chicken.

Orders can be placed online and are available for pick-up in person on Sundays.

1168 Bedford Avenue, #1617, between Madison Street and Putnam Avenue.

Eat the curry tofu, Joloff rice, or mafe jeun from Joloff this weekend.

Orders for take-out and delivery can be placed online.

238 Malcolm X Boulevard, between Hancock Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Try a family dinner special this weekend, with L’Antagoniste’s traditional Sunday roast, served with grilled veggies, fresh pasta, baguette, sparkling water, and chocolate mousse. They also have a full menu available every day, as well as a large selection of wines.

Orders can be placed online or at (917)966-5300.

387A Nostrand Avenue, between Madison Street and Putnam Avenue.

Get a crepe fix from Madame Poupon and we promise your day will be less crepe-y (sorry). Try the la ham complete, with ham, egg, and swiss cheese, or the la daoulas, with strawberries, vanilla whipped cream, chocolate ganache, and black pepper.

Orders can be placed at (718)928-7472 for take-out.

349 Lewis Avenue, between Halsey and Macon streets.

Ah, soul food. Nothing like you. Fill up with fried chicken, BBQ ribs, corn beef hash and eggs, or shrimp and waffles from Ma-n-Pop.

Orders can be placed online.

563 Gates Avenue, between Throop and Tompkins avenues.

Get all your provisions from Maya. Stock up on congee, Japanese eggplant, Pat La Frieda patties, and coffee.

Orders can be placed online.

Nhà Ban

1452 Fulton Street, between Kingston and Brooklyn avenues.

Local favorite Nhà Ban is still open and operating for take-out and delivery. Try their chicken pho, or order a pint of their broth for later at-home use. Add a shrimp banh mi and an order of taro fries and you’re set for a great night.

Orders can be placed online for delivery or at (347)221-1121.

Paradis Des Gouts

3002, 1136 Broadway, between Kosciuszko Street and Dekalb Avenue.

We could all use some tasty paradise right now. Try the lamb shank, palm nut stew, or sweet plantains from Paradis des Gouts and feel the stress just… melt away. Au revoir.

Orders can be placed online.

516 Nostrand Avenue, between Halsey and Macon streets.

This Jamaican spot is still serving its menu for take-out orders. Try the jerk chicken, beef patties, codfish with okra, or curry goat.

Orders can be placed in person for take-out.

393 Lewis Avenue, between Decatur and MacDonough streets, and 415 Tompkins Avenue, between Hancock Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Both of these sister restaurants are still offering take-out and delivery. Try Houthouse’s Nashville hot chicken, shrimp sandwich, and collard greens, or Peaches’ mac and cheese, jumbo lump crab cakes, or blackened catfish.

Orders can be placed online for Hothouse and Peaches or at (718)483-9111 (Hothouse), (718)942-4162 (Peaches).

397 Greene Avenue, between Franklin and Bedford avenues.

Grab to-go cocktails and bites from Pilar’s takeout window. Try their empanadas, Cuban nachos, and Spanish tortillas.

Orders can be placed in person for take-out.

435 Halsey Street, between Marcus Garvey Boulevard and Lewis Avenue.

Get gelato, pizza, cocktails, wines, pizza-making kits, and beers from Saraghina. To us, that sounds like a perfect evening. All of the above, anyone?

Orders can be placed online or at (718)574-0010.

1013 Bedford Avenue, between Clifton Place and Lafayette Avenue.

Grab crowlers of beer, cocktails, or cold brew from Swell Dive, or a set of their tacos. While you’re at it, may as well toss in their merch frisbee to toss back and forth in your living room.

Orders for take-out and delivery can be placed online.

918 Broadway, between Myrtle Avenue and Stockton Street.

Order some crispy duck rolls, Thai-style wings, curry puffs, or green curry from Thai Me.

Orders can be placed online.

93 Ralph Avenue, between Putnam and Jefferson avenues.

No, not the way we’re referring to our sweatpants-only fashion now. Toad Style is also a lovely vegetarian and vegan spot, offering buffalo cauliflower, BBQ jackfruit, fries smothered in cashew cheese, and rainbow cookies.

Orders can be placed online.

750 Myrtle Avenue, between Sanford Street and Nostrand Avenue.

Get all of your Japanese pantry fixes from 750 Myrtle, including beers, rice, chips, and kimchi.

Orders can be placed in person for take-out.

