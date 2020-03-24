Where to Order and Take Out: Crown Heights

We, like you, are still trying to figure out how to navigate this new reality we’ve found ourselves in. There are a lot of uncertainties, but one thing we know for certain is that we love our local restaurants and we want to support them in any and all (safe) ways that we can. Over the next few days, we’ll be rounding up our favorites from each neighborhood that are still offering take-out and delivery, here for you to consult. Enjoy, and stay safe.

781 Franklin Avenue, between St. Johns and Lincoln places.

Order or take-out Barboncino’s pizzas. Try their Margherita pizza ($15), Neapolitan meatballs ($14), wood-fired garlic bread ($8), or kale caesar salad ($14).

Orders can be placed in person for take-out or online for delivery.

592 Nostrand Avenue, between Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Street.

Black Nile is still offering take-out and delivery on their full menu. Enjoy their hot crab dip ($15), blackened catfish over grits ($14), fried whiting sandwich ($12), or blackened quarter chicken ($10).

Orders can be placed online.

271 Kingston Avenue, between St. Johns and Lincoln places.

Nothing comforts like a big juicy burger. Try Boeuf & Bun’s double trouble burger ($26), their morning scramble burger ($20), crispy chicken bites ($12), or truffle fries ($9).

Orders can be placed online.

Brooklyn Wing House

1218 Union Street, between Rogers and Nostrand avenues.

Order delivery or take-out from Brooklyn Wing House. They’re serving their mac and cheese balls ($8), Brooklyn pasta ($12), oxtail empanada ($8), or fried chicken and waffles ($16).

Call (718) 259-4647 for take-out or order online.

742 Franklin Avenue, between Sterling and St. Johns places.

Cent’Anni is offering bottles from their selection at a heavily discounted price, as well as glasses of wine, beer, and cocktails. You can also order from their full menu, including wild boar ragu ($16), fried calamari ($11), and roasted rosemary chicken ($18).

Orders can be placed at (718)942-5201.

736 Franklin Avenue, between Sterling and Park places.

Get your margarita, sangria, and michelada fix this week from Chavelas. Make it a meal with their tostada ($5), chile relleno ($16), enchiladas ($14), or tacos (from $4). “It breaks our heart to have disbanded our Chavela’s family this week,” the restaurant wrote on Instagram, adding that they’ll be around while demand is there.

Order online.

730 Classon Avenue, between Park and Prospect places.

Covenhoven is still open daily from 12:00pm-10:00pm. Stock up on your favorite cans and bottles of beer, or bring any clean bottle and they’ll fill it up from the tap.

Orders can be placed in person for take-out.

747 Franklin Avenue, between St. Johns and Sterling places.

Hunky Dory is updating its menu daily, with a variety of dishes and cocktails available for pick-up. Today’s options include mulled wine ($10), banana-nog ($10), irish coffees ($10, and snack packs ($35) with hot sauce, pickles, seasoning blends, and apple butter.

Orders can be placed in person.

397 Troy Avenue, between Montgomery and Crown streets.

Izzy’s is offering delivery on their full menu all day long. Try their house-made sausage, smoked fried chicken sandwich, Thai sticky ribs, or pulled beef smoked brisket.

Orders can be placed by calling (347)425-0524, or via Instagram DM.

564 Grand Avenue, between Bergen and Dean streets.

You can still order Puerto Viejo’s full menu, as well as their berry, red, and white sangrias for take-out and delivery. Try the empanadas ($2.50), Cubano ($9), or churrasco ($21).

Orders can be placed at (718)398-3758.

613 Franklin Avenue, between Bergen and Dean streets.

The Crabby Shack is still offering delivery on their menu. You can comfort yourself with dungeness crab ($35), a crab grilled cheese ($12), crab mac and cheese ($14), or a lobster roll special ($24).

Orders can be placed online.

1075 Bergen Street, between Rogers and Nostrand avenue.

Order off of Uotora’s to-go menu, with dishes like seaweed salad ($8), miso soup ($4), or choose from one of their sushi rolls.

Orders can be placed by calling (718)513-0724.

Extra: While not specifically food, Friends and Lovers Bar is streaming their DJs’ music on Patreon. The service is free, but donations are suggested and welcome.

Keep in mind that this is a constantly updating situation, and information may quickly go out of date. Let us know if we've missed something, and make sure to call ahead before making any decisions.