Where to Buy and Repair Bikes in Brooklyn

Bikes have always been a source of free transportation, a way to exercise without a gym membership, and an excellent alternative to exploring the city on foot. At this strange crossroads, however, biking is also a necessity for thousands of Brooklyn residents deemed essential workers. Governor Andrew Cuomo even designated bicycle shops that provide repairs as essential businesses, similar to auto repair shops.

To purchase a bike, or to have yours repaired, look to these seven shops around Brooklyn. All of these shops are taking safety precautions, from limiting the store’s capacity to regularly disinfecting inventory. (Please add your favorite in comments if we missed it – it was not intentional).

468 Bergen Street near Barclays Center, Park Slope

What they offer: New commuter, racing, mountain, and electric bikes. Single-speed bikes start at $360; geared bikes start around $400. Kids’ bikes start at $90.

Repairs: Around $70 for a tune-up; around $15 for a break or gear replacement. Otherwise, come in for an estimate.

Hours: 10 am to 7 pm every day; likely to change.

Safety measures: Customers are asked to sanitize hands upon entering the store. One to two customers allowed in each of the two sections of the store at one time. Staff will bring products out front to show customers upon request. All staff wear gloves.

Dixon’s Bicycle Shop

792 Union Street between 6th and 7th avenues, Park Slope

What they offer: Used and new commuter and mountain bikes. New bikes starting around $350; kids’ bikes starting at $150. Used bikes starting at $200.

Repairs: Tune-ups start at $80. Repairs are free for one year for bikes purchased in store. Otherwise, come in for an estimate.

Current hours: Currently unconfirmed due to coronavirus; call ahead to make sure — (718) 636-0067

Safety measures: Only two customers allowed inside the store at once. All staff wear gloves.

696 Grand Street between Graham and Manhattan Avenues, Williamsburg

What they offer: New commuter bikes and vintage collectible bikes. Single-speed bikes start at $380; geared bikes start at $420.

Repairs: Tune-ups are $90 for a geared bike; $75 for a single-speed bike. Currently only offering basic repairs due to high customer volume.

Current Hours: Monday to Friday from 12 pm to 7 pm; Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm.

Safety measures: Two people allowed in the store at a time. Customers asked to sanitize hands when they walk in. Rubber gloves are offered as well.

788 Driggs Avenue between South 3rd and South 4th Streets, Williamsburg

What they offer: New commuter, mountain, and racing bikes. Adult bikes from $350; kids’ bikes from $100.

Repairs: $16 for a flat tire; $100 for a full tune-up. Otherwise, come in for a free estimate.

Current Hours: Monday to Friday from 12pm to 7 pm; Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 5 pm.

Safety measures: Staff wear gloves at all times and maintain a 6-foot distance from customers. Tools and inventory are sanitized throughout the day.

2679 Coney Island Avenue near Avenue X, Sheepshead Bay

What they offer: New commuter, racing, mountain, and electric bikes. Adult bikes from $385; kids’ bikes from $80. Gear and apparel also available.

Repairs: $15 for a flat tire. Repairs free for one year if purchased in store. Otherwise, come in for a free estimate.

Current hours: Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6 pm; Sunday from 11am to 6 pm. Likely to change.

Safety measures: Only one customer at a time is allowed into the sales and service areas, both of which are accessible by a different entrance.

7308 5th Avenue between 73rd and 74th Streets, Bay Ridge

What they offer: New commuter, racing, mountain, and electric bikes. Adult bikes start at $400; kids’ bikes from $100.

Repairs: $60 for a tune-up; $140 for an overhaul. Otherwise, come in for a free estimate.

Current hours: 10 am to 6 pm Monday to Saturday. Closed Sundays.

Safety measures: Store is cleaned regularly; only a few customers allowed in at one time.

1854 Flatbush Avenue near Hubbard Place, Flatlands

What they offer: New commuter, mountain, and hybrid bikes. Adult bikes from $200; kid’s bikes from $120.

Repairs: $14 for a flat tire; $15 for brakes. Overhaul for $65. Free tune-up after 60 days of riding for bikes purchased in store. Otherwise, come in for a free estimate.

Current Hours: 10 am to 5 pm every day; closed Wednesdays. Hours are likely to change, so call ahead to make sure — (718) 377-3600

Safety measures: Only about four customers allowed in the store at once. All staff wear gloves.

733 Church Ave between East 7th and East 8th Streets, Kensington (Second location, I&M Bicycle Shop, at 274 50th Street near Shore Parkway in Sunset Park)

What they offer: New commuter, mountain, and hybrid bikes. Adult bikes from $220; kid’s bikes starting at $190.

Repairs: $65 for a tune-up; overhaul for $150; flat tire repair for $14; brakes $8. Otherwise, come in for a free estimate.

Current Hours: 9 am to 8 pm everyday.

Safety Measures: All staff wear masks and gloves. Everything in the store is sanitized regularly.