What You Need To Know About Coronavirus In NYC

The City and the State today laid out their preparedness plans for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak, which has spread from Wuhan City in Hubei province in China to 16 countries, including the USA, which at this time has two confirmed cases, one in Washington state and one in Chicago. NYC has zero confirmed cases as of now. Across the world, hundreds of people have been infected and at least 25 have died.

Symptoms for the 2019-nCoV may include cough, shortness of breath, and fever. The virus can be transmitted person-to-person, officials say, and can range from mild, flu-like symptoms to severe illness, and even death.

To date, no passengers arriving from Wuhan or connecting flights at JFK have needed medical evaluation, and New York City is fully prepared to take care of those who receive positive diagnoses as needed, officials confirmed.

The CDC recommends people avoid non-essential travel to Wuhan. If you do need to go, CDC recommends:

Avoid contact with sick people

Avoid animals (alive or dead), animal markets, and products that come from animals (such as uncooked meat);

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Older travelers and those with underlying health issues may be at risk for more severe disease and should discuss travel to Wuhan with their healthcare provider.

For those who recently traveled to Wuhan and feel sick with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, CDC recommends: