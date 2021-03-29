West Elm Opens Outlet Store At Industry City

Brooklyn’s West Elm opened the company’s first outlet store today, naturally, in Brooklyn.

The store joins retailers like Porcelanosa, Design Within Reach, and Restoration Hardware, as well as retail stores by Flavor Paper, Christophe Pourny Studio, cityFoundry, Micol Ceramics, among others at Industry City, a six million-square-foot, 35-acre campus in Sunset Park.

West Elm’s outlet store is 10,000-square-feet, and builds upon the company’s growing presence at Industry City – the company opened its Makers Studio, a 113,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art workspace for the company’s in-house designers to create and collaborate on original art across mediums at Industry City in 2015.

The West Elm Outlet store is open from 11 am-6 pm daily.