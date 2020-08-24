Weekend Brings Three Fatal Shootings, Two In Coney Island

On Saturday, August 22 at around 2:00 p.m., 20-year-old Fabian Abney, who lived on Mermaid Avenue, was shot outside NYCHA’s Coney Island Houses on West 25th Street. Cops found him with a gunshot wound to the torso, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

His mother, Stephanie Abney, used to keep a close eye over her son, calling him whenever he didn’t return home quickly, the Daily News reported. She just wanted to keep her son safe from gun violence.

“I want to seek justice for my son,” the mother told the Daily News. “I want Fabian to be remembered as a kind, caring, loving kid who did not deserve to die, period.”

Then, on Sunday, August 23 at around 2:00 a.m., just two blocks away from where Abney was murdered, 27-year-old Kadeem Street was fatally shot five times outside the Carey Garden Houses in Coney Island on West 23rd Street where he lived. Cops also found a 36-year-old man, a 35-year-old man, and a 41-year-old man also with gunshot wounds to their bodies. Street and the 35-year-old man were taken to Coney Island Hospital where Street was pronounced dead. The latter two were taken to Lutheran Hospital. They are all in serious but stable condition.

Local Assemblywoman Mathylde Frontus tweeted:

My heart aches for the families in mourning. After a rash of shootings in our community, I want nothing more than a cease fire. I will be conferring with residents and activists to bring all resources to bear to stop gun violence. #GUNviolence #stopgunviolence — FrontusAD46 (@FrontusAD46) August 23, 2020

Both incidents took place in the confines of the 60th Precinct, which encompasses Coney Island, Brighton Beach, West Brighton Beach, and Sea Gate. As of last week, there have been five murders in that precinct. Last year, there were just three. In 2019, from January to now, there were 9 shooting incidents, with 10 shooting victims. This year, the numbers are low, with four shooting incidents and four shooting victims. The numbers though were last updated on August 16.

Brownsville – On Sunday, August 23 at around 10:38 p.m., a 34-year-old man was shot in the chest at the Howard Houses on Mother Gaston Boulevard near Liberty Avenue in Brownsville. The man was taken to Brookdale Hospital and was soon pronounced dead. Cops have not yet released his name.

As of last week, this year, there were 17 murders in the 73rd Precinct, which encompasses Brownsville and Ocean Hill. Last year, there were 10. In 2019, from January to now, there were 22 shooting incidents, with 39 shooting victims. This year, the number of shootings incidents has tripled – 61 shooting incidents with 74 shooting victims. The numbers were last updated on August 16.

For all three fatal shootings, there have been no arrests made and the investigations are currently ongoing.