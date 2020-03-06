VIDEO: Group Attacks and Robs 15-Year-Old Girl in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS — A group of young men attacked a teenage girl yesterday afternoon.

On Thursday, March 5, just after 4 p.m., in front of 216 Utica Avenue, a 15-year-old girl was approached by a group of young men. The individuals chased the victim, jumped on top of her, and punched and kicked her multiple times, causing bruising and swelling to the victim’s face, police said.

The individuals forcibly removed the victim’s sneakers, a cellphone, and a debit card from her person before fleeing in several directions.

It is currently unclear if the group knew the girl and if the attack was unprovoked.

The victim was removed, in stable condition, to Kings County Hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Watch video footage of the attack, viewer discretion is advised: