Vicious Attack on Postal Worker in Greenpoint

The NYPD is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two individuals seen on dirt bikes in images below who attacked a United States Postal Worker in Greenpoint on Monday.

The 57-year-old mailman was delivering mail along a route near McGuinness Boulevard and Nassau Avenue (94 Precinct) when he was attacked around 6:00 pm on June 28, 2021.

The two individuals approached the victim on the sidewalk from behind on dirt bikes and proceeded to punch him multiple times with closed fists in the face before good samaritans rushed to his defense.

The individuals then fled southbound on McGuinness Boulevard on the dirt bikes. The victim was taken by ambulance to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull in stable condition with broken facial bones and lacerations.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.