Man Pours Unknown Substance On Woman, Causing Chemical Burns

SUNSET PARK – Cops are looking for the man who poured an unknown substance on a woman, which left her with chemical burns on her body.

On Sunday, April 5 at around 10:53 p.m., a man approached a 39-year-old woman in front of a building on 64th Street and 9th Avenue. According to the NYPD, he then poured an unknown substance over her and then fled on foot on 64th Street. The woman was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition with chemical burns to her face, neck, shoulders, and back.

As of this morning, the suspect has not been found. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Cops describe him as a man with a mask over his face, gloves, a black hooded sweater, light-colored sweatpants, and light-colored sneakers. A video of the incident is attached above.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.